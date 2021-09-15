Terry Lubbock death: What happened to Stuart Lubbock and has anyone ever been charged for his murder?

Terry Lubbock, the father of Stuart Lubbock, has died aged 76 after a battle with terminal cancer.

Terry campaigned for justice for his son after he was found drowned in Michael Barrymore‘s swimming pool in 2001.

Sadly, Terry will never know how his son really died. But what happened to Stuart?

Terry Lubbock has died (Credit: Ben Cawthra/Shutterstock)

Terry Lubbock death: How did son Stuart Lubbock die?

Stuart died under suspicious circumstances on March 31, 2001, after being found in the swimming pool of Mr Barrymore.

Mr Barrymore and two others reported finding Stuart face down in the pool, wearing only a pair of boxer shorts.

Read more: Stuart Lubbock’s dad Terry dies after campaigning for justice for son who died in Michael Barrymore’s pool

Stuart had gone to Mr Barrymore’s Essex home after they had met in a club the night before. They went back to Mr Barrymore’s place to carry on partying.

But the night ended in tragedy.

Disturbingly, the hospital pathologist found that Stuart had “serious” anal injuries, with traces of ecstasy, cocaine and alcohol in his blood.

Stuart died in 2001 (Credit: ITV News/YouTube)

What happened to Stuart Lubbock?

A 2002 inquest reached an open verdict.

The Coroner at the time said: “None of these witnesses who were party guests for three hours have given to this court an explanation about how Stuart Lubbock…

“… a previously fit 31-year old, should be found floating in a swimming pool at the premises with a significant level of alcohol and drugs in his system and have serious anal injuries.”

Meanwhile, Essex police reportedly failed to call a witness from the hospital, who under sworn statement said that Stuart did not have anal injuries at the time of death.

Subsequently, the criminal investigation became dropped.

Mr Barrymore became arrested but later released without charge (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michael Barrymore arrest

In 2006, Terry and his family launched a private investigation.

It called for the arrest of Michael Barrymore.

During the initial investigation, Mr Barrymore’s ex-partner Jonathan Kenney and party attendee Kyle Justin Merrett became arrested.

They later became released.

In 2006, Kylie Merrett was arrested for perjury but was released again after the charges were dropped.

And in 2007, Michael Barrymore became arrested for Stuart’s murder, but later released after being questioned.

What is the latest on the case?

So where are we now with Stuart’s tragic death 20 years on?

In February 2020 Channel 4 aired a documentary about the incident.

Thanks to this and a new appeal and reward from the police, new information led to the arrest of a 50-year-old man from Cheshire.

Read more: Stuart Lubbock death: What happened to him at Michael Barrymore’s home?

The police are currently preparing the case ready for submission to the Crown Prosecution Service.