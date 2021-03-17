The death of Stuart Lubbock is in the spotlight again amid reports police have arrested someone on suspicion of murder.

On Wednesday (March 17), Essex police confirmed they had arrested a 50-year-old man.

But who was Stuart, and what happened to him at the home of Michael Barrymore? Read on to find out more.

What happened to Stuart Lubbock?

In 2001, Stuart’s body was found in a pool at TV star Michael Barrymore’s home.

Stuart was 31 years old and had met Michael and some of the presenter’s friends at an Essex nightclub.

The divorced dad of two got chatting to the group and came back to Michael’s Roydon home with them, where the party continued.

In the early hours of the morning, emergency services received a call from a guest at the house party, informing them a man had drowned in the pool.

Paramedics arrived to find they had dragged Stuart’s body from the swimming pool.

The injuries this young man suffered were very severe and I do not believe they were the result of a consensual sexual act.

Michael said he told others at the party to retrieve Stuart as he himself couldn’t swim.

Police ‘mistakes’ in Lubbock case

Cops who attended the scene said witnesses told them Stuart drowned in a “tragic accident”.

Police have since admitted the statements they received influenced them.

DCI Stephen Jennings, the officer in charge of the case, said: “We did make mistakes in terms of the crime scene. A lot of witnesses said it was a tragic accident. So, we believed them at that point.”

Speaking during a documentary about the case, DCI Jennings also admitted that while they sealed off the property, they didn’t do it “to the standard we would expect”.

Postmortem reveals ‘horrific’ internal injuries

Investigators later discovered, via postmortem, that Stuart had sustained severe internal injuries and suffered a cardiac arrest, leading to the launch of a murder probe.

During an inquest in 2002, the court heard how Stuart would have experienced “excruciating pain” from the injuries, which his dad Terry called “horrific”.

Pathologist Prof. Jack Crane said: “We have the death of a young man which, in my view, is not clear-cut.

“The injuries this young man suffered were very severe and I do not believe they were the result of a consensual sexual act – that is why, in my report, I have said they were the result of a serious sexual assault.

“I do not rule out the possibility of asphyxiation or cardiac arrest occurring during some sort of non-consensual sexual act. Why would a fit, healthy young man drown in a swimming pool? There must be other factors.”

What has Michael Barrymore said about the case?

Michael has always maintained his innocence, claiming he had no involvement in the death of Stuart Lubbock.

He addressed the incident during his episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

On the ITV programme, he said he was “100 per cent innocent”. He also said he “could not be more sorry” for what happened that night.

Stuart’s dad Terry, who has campaigned to bring those responsible for his son’s death to justice, slammed the interview.

Terry said, speaking to The Sun: “I’ve always said Barrymore could have helped the police more with what happened that night at his house, so if he’s feeling so bad then it’s not too late for him to do that.”

