Taylor Swift has revealed her disapproval for the recently released Netflix drama Ginny & Georgia.

In it one of the character’s mocks Taylor’s love life – much to the annoyance of the country turned pop star.

Here we take a deeper look at why Taylor is so upset, what she said and also other highly controversial Netflix shows.

Ginny & Georgia on Netflix

Ginny & Georgia is meant to be a fairly light-hearted dramedy.

However, it will now likely be forever associated with the singer Taylor Swift.

She star has branded the show sexist after it poked fun at her love life.

In one episode, Ginny snaps at her mother after she’s asked if she’s split with her boyfriend.

Is the Ginny and Georgia joke offensive? (Credit: Netflix)

She says: “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

This was enough to infuriate Taylor who tweeted her disgust at the line.

She tweeted in view of her millions of followers: “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s*** as FuNnY.

“Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

Within hours of tweeting her words were retweeted over 220,000 times.

However, Netflix has yet to respond.

13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why was another hugely controversial series.

Despite its popularity, this series was repeatedly condemned for its explicit portrayal of suicide, sexual assault and school shootings.

In fact, the central character of the first series ends her life in an extremely graphic way.

At the time, multiple charities expressed their concern.

The Guardian reported that some ChildLine callers were triggered by the show’s dark themes.

However, the show continued for four seasons and continued to explore gloomy scenarios.

The Crown

Is The Crown exploiting The Royals? (Credit: SplashNews)

The Crown has won multiple awards across the board.

But it has still raised some controversy.

There has been uproar over its historical accuracy.

Also some feel it is exploiting the Royal Family.

In fact, just last year Prince Charles‘ pals allegedly claimed that the series was unfairly portraying him.

A source told the Mail Online: “This is drama and entertainment for commercial ends being made with no regard to the actual people involved who are having their lives hijacked and exploited.

“In this case, it’s dragging up things that happened during very difficult times 25 or 30 years ago without a thought for anyone’s feelings.”

What’s more, it also emerged that the original queen played by Claire Foy was paid significantly less than her co-star Matt Smith (Prince Philip).

Netflix went on to formally apologise for the discrepancy. And vowed to correct this pay gap in future productions.

House of Cards

Who can forget House of Cards? (Credit: Netflix)

House of Cards was Netflix’s first original drama and it was widely lauded by critics and viewers alike.

Starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, it seemed like the show couldn’t take a wrong turn.

However, this all changed when sexual assault accusations were made against Kevin.

The star of the show, he was swiftly written out, and the final series starred Robin alone.

Unfortunately the final season was predominantly panned, and failed to bring in the ratings of previous seasons.

Insatiable

Insatiable was a short-lived comedy series.

Airing for two-seasons, it came under scrutiny for fat-shaming.

The show revolves around Patty who was bullied in High School for being overweight.

But when her jaw is wired shut after an accident, she loses weight and emerges as a beauty queen contestant.

Hundreds of shocked viewers took to Twitter to share their dismay.

This included feminist writer Roxanne Gay.

She tweeted at the time: “Ahhh yes, a fat girl could never stand up for herself while fat. And of course she has to be assaulted and have her mouth wired shut before she becomes her best self, her skinny self. Good to know!”

However, the show’s writer Lauren Gussis has repeatedly defended her work and says it is based on her own experiences as a teen.

Atypical

Atypical is a popular comedy drama about an all-American family which includes autistic son Sam.

The show has a current 87% approval rating on Netflix and has been praised by some autism organisations.

However, others have argued it portrays autism negatively and reinforces unwanted stereotypes.

Atypical received a mixed response from the autism community (Credit: Netflix)

For example, autistic actor Mickey Rowe said he thinks the show encourages viewers to laugh at people on the autism spectrum.

While writing for Teen Vogue, he argued: “I often wear headphones or ear buds.

“A lot of autistic people do. As they often have sensory processing disorder, too.

“Atypical’s first episode features an entire scene devoted to Sam’s headphones in a restaurant but the audience is conditioned to laugh at him for it.

“How horrible if young autistic people watch this and feel ashamed for doing something that helps them to think and function in the world.”

