Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been slammed by Vanessa Feltz ahead of their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The 59-year-old This Morning star and radio presenter says that the royal couple “insulted” his family.

Harry and Meghan’s interview will air this weekend in the US (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Vanessa say about Prince Harry and Meghan?

In her column in the Daily Express, she took particular umbrage with Harry’s comment from the interview about not wanting the same thing to happen to Meghan that happened to his mother, Princess Diana.

“Frankly it’s hard to imagine a more inflammatory couple of sentences,” Vanessa said.

“Harry manages to muddy the historical waters, insult his father, grandmother, and sick grandfather and invite the viewing hordes to a pity party all at the same time.”

In clips from the interview, Harry says he can’t imagine what it must have been like for his mother Diana going through the same “process” of departing the Royal Family.

Vanessa slammed the couple (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

What else did Vanessa say about the upcoming interview?

However, Vanessa took issue with Harry’s comment.

“‘Her’ is obviously his late mother Princess Diana. But what Harry means by ‘this process’ is far from clear. Is he suggesting that Meghan’s induction into the Royal Family and Diana’s were identical?”

Is he suggesting that Meghan’s induction into the Royal Family and Diana’s were identical?

Furthermore, Vanessa also wondered if the audience will buy into the comparison between Diana and Meghan.

UK viewers are waiting to watch the interview (Credit: YouTube/CBS

Is the interview on in the UK?

Meanwhile, Vanessa’s comments come after ITV reportedly agreed to pay £1million for the UK exclusive.

The reports claim that the channel will broadcast the interview next Monday (March 8).

Subsequently, commentators have questioned the timing of the interview.

Harry’s grandfather Prince Philip is still hospital.

And author Penny Junor told The Sun: “It’s bad timing when they’re going to be saying ‘poor us’.”

