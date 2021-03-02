The Captain Sir Tom Moore Foundation will hold a “global celebration” this spring to honour his 101st birthday.

The fundraising hero – who raised over £30million for NHS charities during the first coronavirus lockdown – died aged 100 on February 2.

What did the daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore say?

Captain Sir Tom’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, took to Twitter today (Tuesday February 2) to reveal details of the celebration.

She said: “So many of you have asked what will be done to commemorate the life and spirit of my father Captain Tom and we’ve had some amazing suggestions.

“The Captain Tom Foundation will be celebrating his life on what would have been his 101st birthday.

“We will make sure it is an event that everyone – in the UK and around the world – can get involved in and it will truly celebrate his generosity of spirit, the hope and joy he brought to millions and his sense of fun.”

The Captain will be celebrated in April (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

“Deeply moved”

She also added: “Colin, Benjie, Georgia and I enjoyed the most amazing, multi-generational life journey with my father and could never have predicted how the last year of his life could inspire so many others.

“The messages you have left in the book of condolence are truly wonderful and it is deeply moving to read how he helped others through this time.

I am so glad we got the opportunity to share his message of hope with the world.

“In the last few months he often spoke of how proud he felt at being able to leave behind the growing legacy of his Foundation.”

She then asked readers to keep the date – April 30 – free for the celebrations.

Captain Sir Tom received a military send-off (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

A funeral with military honours

Over the weekend, thousands tuned in to watch Sir Tom’s funeral.

The war hero was laid to rest in Bedfordshire, with close family in attendance.

Six members of the Yorkshire Regiment carried his coffin, while fittingly there was a guard of honour.

Captain Sir Tom also received a flypast from a World War II plane.

