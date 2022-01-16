Tamzin Outhwaite reveals her partner has been rushed into hospital for urgent op

TV actress Tamzin Outhwaite has told fans her partner Tom Child has been rushed to hospital.

The EastEnders star, 51, announced Tom, 30, went to A&E after suffering with stomach pains.

He has subsequently undergone an operation – and it seems Tom may be in good spirits as he recovers.

Why did Tamzin Outhwaite’s boyfriend go into hospital?

Tamzin explained on Twitter that Tom has never undergone surgery before.

She also joked with fans he is a “#morphinevirgin” because of that.

What’s more, it seems Tamzin isn’t the only person amused by Tom’s experience. It seems he has also been tickling medics with his reaction to the pain relief.

The Ridley Road actress tweeted to fans this morning (Sunday January 16): “My bloke went to A and E with bad stomach pains and ended up in theatre having his appendix out.

“If you fancy a laugh go to his Insta @tc_childie. He has never had an op or morphine. He has apparently been cracking up the doctors. #morphinevirgin.”

Tom’s ‘reaction to morphine’

Over on Tom’s Instagram account, he shared clips of him bantering away with doctors and nurses.

The footage shows Tom in a hospital bed and surgical gown – and him rambling away when asked how he’s feeling.

Tom says, before trailing off: “Yeah, now I feel like I’ve just come out of – I mean – it’s not like having a baby. So it’s not like I’ve won the battle of…”

As the medics chuckle, Tom enquires about one person’s name.

“That’s a beautiful name, mate,” he continues.

That’s a beautiful name, mate.

“I’ll tell you what would make you even more of a beautiful person, if you could slip me a bit more of that morphine.”

A doctor can then be heard laughing and telling Tom he’s ‘made his day’.

Tom goes on, comparing the pain relief to cheese and wine: “But it hurts so much. Just a little bit more morphine would go down superbly well!”

