Tamzin Outhwaite on the real reason she refuses to marry her toyboy boyfriend of four years

Ridley Road star Tamzin Outhwaite has revealed why she’s in no rush to marry her documentary maker boyfriend.

Despite meeting Tom Child back in 2017, the former EastEnders actor has said they are in a lovely place and she has no plans to change that.

Speaking to The Sun last year, Tamzin who turns 51 on November 5, revealed that tying the knot is not on the cards.

Been there, done that

She told the publication that she feels she’s already been there and done that with ex-husband, Tom Ellis.

Tamzin, who plays salon owner Barbara in Ridley Road, revealed: “I feel like I’ve done it so I’m not that bothered really. It’s a very liberating place to be when you don’t need to marry and you don’t need to have kids.”

The mum-of-two met 29-year-old Tom at a yoga class back in 2017 and has previously confessed that she thought the romance was a fling at first.

Tamzin Outhwaite has no plans to marry her boyfriend Tom (Credit: BBC)

Age is but a number

But when they were still going strong after two years and he moved in with her, she realised it was something more.

She’s been open about the age-gap but insists that age is nothing but a number and it causes no problems for them.

The star, who is most famous for playing Mel Owen in EastEnders, admits that if it brings issues down the line they will deal with them then.

For now she is happy with the freedom that their relationship brings.

She went on to say; “I know it’s ridiculous, but the only sort of reality we have is now, and we’re not promised anything else, so we’re just trying to exist in the now.”

Tamzin in her iconic role as Mel in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Not doing it for the kids

Tamzin Outhwaite also revealed that her daughters, Florence, 12 and Marnie, eight, aren’t keen on her and boyfriend Tom walking up the aisle either.

She said: “They always say, ‘You two are not getting married’. They don’t like the idea of it, but that’s fine because we’re not desperate to do it.”

Tamzin was wife to Miranda star Tom Ellis for seven years but they split in 2013 amidst rumours that he’d cheated on her.

Tom now lives in LA and has remarried, to screenwriter, Meaghan Oppenheimer.

