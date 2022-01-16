Adam Woodyatt has hinted he may not return to EastEnders.

The Ian Beale actor took an extended break from the soap in 2021. But it was always expected that he would return.

Adam Woodyatt may not return to EastEnders (Credit: SplashNews)

However he has now admitted that a lot would have to happen to get him back in Walford.

He told the Mirror: “They’ve got to come up with a storyline, they’ve got to ask me to go back.

“The timing has got to be right for me to go back because I don’t know what else I’m going to be doing.”

Since leaving the soap Adam has appeared on stage show Looking Good Dead – which is still touring.

He also competed on I’m A Celebrity alongside Coronation Street star Simon Gregson and Emmerdale‘s Danny Miller.

The publication claims Adam is in a prime position to get a pay rise should he return.

Adam Woodyatt could get huge pay rise for EastEnders return

EastEnders is reportedly struggling in the ratings.

And with the exit of Danny Dyer coming up, bosses are said to be prepared to pay through the nose for Adam’s comeback.

A source said: “The bosses want Adam back and are prepared to pay – and he knows that.

Ian Beale left Walford in January 2021 and hasn’t been seen since (Credit: BBC)

“The ratings are suffering at the moment and they need a big boost like Ian Beale returning to Walford.

“They’d known for a while that Danny had wanted to leave but he will still leave a big hole in the show.”

However a BBC spokeswoman has clarified reports.

She said: “We’ve known for a long time that Danny would be leaving the show at the end of his contract.

“Any suggestion that urgent meetings are taking place to discuss who to bring back in light of the news being made public is nothing but speculative nonsense.”

