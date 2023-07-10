Tamzin Outhwaite pays emotional tribute after heartbreaking family loss: ‘It is taking a while to process’

Tamzin Outhwaite has taken to Instagram to pay an emotional tribute after losing the “matriarch of our family”.

The EastEnders star, 52, paid tribute to her “formidable, unique” aunt Sandra Baldwin who sadly died recently. Tamzin said Sandra was “like another mum to me whilst growing up”.

Holly Willoughby had broken the sad news at the weekend as she paid tribute to Sandra, the mother of Holly’s husband Dan Baldwin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamzin Outhwaite (@glamzin)

Tamzin Outhwaite on Instagram

Tamzin wrote on Instagram: “It is taking a while to process this but we lost a matriarch of our family on 7th July.

“Sandra Santi/Baldwin. My Godmother, my mum’s sister, my formidable, unique aunt who was like another mum to me whilst growing up.

Your incredible strength runs through your children and grandchildren.

“We watched her lose her husband (my godfather) when she had 4 young children. Sandra seemed to sail through life, cooking, laughing, being the hostess, the life and soul. She then lost her son and then her sister.”

She continued: “I always believed you when you told me your age… you raised your children and led with laughter and joy and we will miss you so very much.

Tamzin Outhwaite paid a sad tribute on her Instagram (Credit: ITV)

“You can now sit on the phone with my mum for 2 hours and fall asleep, before you see each other. Your incredible strength runs through your children and grandchildren. I will miss our chats and time together. Rest in peace my dear auntie.”

Many offered their condolences to Tamzin in the comment section. One person said: “So sorry for your loss, [she] was a wonderful woman, she was a truly inspirational person. She will be sadly missed thinking of you all.”

Another wrote: “Sending love, I’m so sorry. Sandra, like your mum, was a lovely, lovely woman.”

Someone else tweeted: “So so sorry for your loss, thinking of you and your family.”

Holly paid tribute to her mother-in-law at the weekend (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby’s tribute to her mother-in-law

At the weekend, This Morning star Holly paid tribute to her mother-in-law in a heartbreaking Instagram post. She shared a photo of herself and Sandra smiling whilst on a boat.

Holly wrote: “Sleep well Sandra… Nonna, Mother, Sister, friend… To know her was to know strength itself… Raising four children after losing her husband, she then lost a son and more recently her sister.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

“Thank you for your guidance, advice and bottomless Prosecco. Thank you for raising the incredible man I’m married to… I see your strength everyday in our children… Be at peace… Love you.”

Read more: ‘Exhausted’ Holly Willoughby tipped to make huge life change in wake of Schofield scandal

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.