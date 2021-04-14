Former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite has revealed she’s about to welcome a new family member.

Tamzin shared the joyous news and an adorable picture to her Instagram.

And, while her “baby boy” doesn’t yet have a name, one thing’s for sure, he is absolutely beautiful.

Tamzin Outhwaite has revealed she can’t wait to welcome her new ‘baby boy’ (Credit: Splash News)

What do we know about Tamzin’s new ‘baby boy’?

Tamzin shared a picture of the soon-to-be new arrival to her Instagram grid.

The actress is already mum to kids Florence and Marnie.

And she’s adding to her brood with a “baby boy”.

Although we should probably reveal that he has four legs!

Sharing a picture of the cutest puppy we ever did see, Tamzin revealed she couldn’t wait to welcome him to her family.

What did Tamzin Outhwaite say about the new puppy?

Tamzin said: “So this little beauty is coming to join our family soon.

“We are currently five with Pip [their existing dog]. Soon to be six,” she added.

Tamzin also said: “Already in love with our baby boy.”

And, with puppy dog eyes like that, who can blame her!

What did Tamzin’s famous friends say about the new addition?

Lisa Faulkner was one of the first to comment.

She said: “I’m so in love.”

Kate Thornton posted: “He is delicious.”

Nicola Stephenson added: “Oh my god! He is ridiculously cute!”

Tamzin, Tom, Florence, Marnie and Pip are welcoming a new addition into their family (Credit: Instagram)

Tamzin Outhwaite on babies: ‘If it happens, it happens’

Actress Tamzin is happily loved up with personal trainer Tom Child.

And she recently revealed the pair haven’t ruled out having children of their own.

Perhaps the new pup is a trial run for Tom, who is stepdad to Tamzin’s girls.

Their dad is actor Tom Ellis.

When asked about the pitter patter of tiny feet recently, Tamzin said: “It’s not on the cards and it’s not like we’re talking about it.

“But if it happens, it happens.”

