Susanna Reid reveals ‘high intensity’ secrets behind weight loss transformation

Susanna Reid, host of Good Morning Britain, has opened up about her approach to her reported 1.5 stone weight loss.

Presenter Susanna, 51, recently joked that she over-indulged on carbs in lockdown during the earlier stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, after admitting over the summer she struggled to lose that weight, Susanna has now revealed how she did so.

GMB host Susanna Reid has joked ‘unrestricted access to the bread bin’ was her ‘downfall’ (Credit: GMB YouTube)

‘I found it really hard to shift those pounds’

Speaking with Joe Wicks in June, Susanna praised the Body Coach for motivating viewers with his online workouts as the country retreated indoors.

She suggested he had inspired people – as well as helping change the way in which exercise is considered.

Susanna said at the time: “Obviously during lockdown you did, basically, national service for all of us by keeping us all fit.

“The fact of the matter is that lockdown has had a massive impact on people.”

GMB star Susanna went on: “Despite all of that, and the fact that we could get fit online, we do face an increasing obesity crisis.”

And in regards to herself, Susanna added: “I found it really hard to shift those pounds.”

Susanna Reid was reported to have gained a stone and a half during lockdown (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Susanna Reid weight loss approach

Now Susanna has shared more detail about her fitness regime and approach to weight loss in a tabloid chat.

She told the Mirror: “During lockdown I put on a stone.

Unrestricted access to the bread bin was my downfall, and not doing enough exercise.

“Unrestricted access to the bread bin was my downfall, and not doing enough exercise. So I’m back on the Peloton bike and trying to cut out snacking again.”

Peloton workouts can include live and pre-recorded spin bike classes – shown on a screen – of varying intensity.

Susanna Reid does not drink alcohol – and doesn’t miss it, either (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Susanna Reid on giving up booze

Mum-of-three Susanna also noted she has no regrets about going teetotal four years ago and explained how she feels better for it.

She said: “I prefer life alcohol-free – it’s tiring and the hangxiety got to me. I don’t feel like I can plough on after pints of Guinness the night before.”

Instead, Susanna identified spending quality time with her kids as her “release”.

Elsewhere, in a separate interview with OK! Magazine, Susanna has indicated she has a ‘crush’ on a co-star.

Mocking a recent claim from a journalist who suggested they find Matt Hancock attractive, Susanna praised regular colleague Ben Shephard.

She said: “Nobody has to whisper about their crush on Ben like they have to whisper about their crush on Matt Hancock.”

Susanna added: “Ben lifts my spirits, whenever I’m weary he makes everything better.”

