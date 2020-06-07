Sunday Brunch fans in hysterics as Tim Lovejoy falls over at the start of the show

Sunday Brunch viewers were treated to an unexpected laugh at the start of the show on Channel 4, as host Tim Lovejoy fell over within seconds of airing.

Jumping for joy, the 52-year-old presenter lost his footing and fell to the floor - much to co-host Simon Rimmer and the TV crew's amusement.

Sunday Brunch's Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer were back to their usual banter (Credit: Channel 4)

After Tim's fall, Simon Rimmer laughed as he kept his two metre social distance: "I can't even help you up!"

Tim had to stop presenting to silence the TV camera crew and guest, singer Izzy Bizu: "Stop laughing! Why is everyone laughing?!"

Tim tried to get back into the swing of presenting, yet he took time to recover as he limped over to the next segment.

Co-host Simon Rimmer couldn't stop laughing as the pair tried to continue with the show.

Sunday Brunch viewers in hysterics

Viewers were quick to laugh at Tim's fall, with many sharing their thoughts on Twitter. One viewer said: "Hope you are ok.... Not sure I've laughed that much since lockdown started"

Another added: "Looked away for a second and Tim's on the floor, now watched it back three times on Channel 4 app lol."

Tim Lovejoy fall on Sunday Brunch with co-host Simon Rimmer (Credit: Channel 4)

A third said: "Hope you're ok Tim. Unfortunately, you are never ever going to live this down! It was hilarious."

Some reacted with memes as they couldn't help but laugh:

Even the official Sunday Brunch Twitter account joined in the fun:

Well that's one way to start the show! Be careful @timlovejoy! 😱 #SundayBrunch — Sunday Brunch (@SundayBrunchC4) June 7, 2020

Some viewers even joked that they'd watch the fall again on replay. One said: "Made my morning that, just put it on for the missus on +1"

Another said: "Had to rewind and watched that three times already"

Sunday Brunch returns Sunday, June 14, at 9.30am on Channel 4

