Sue Radford, mum of Britain's biggest family, horrified as troll targets one-year-old daughter

Sue Radford, the mum of Britain's biggest family, was left horrified when trolls targeted her daughter.

They attacked when she shared a picture of Bonnie, one, on Instagram stories.

Baby Bonnie was joining her siblings in clearing out their rabbit hutch.

Cruelty

But not everyone was delighted by the cute image.

Sue, from Morecambe, Lancs, said that her older daughter Aimee was feeling "very disheartened today with all the negative comments".

Bonnie had been a victim of name calling online.

And one particular comment left the family reeling.

Posting on her stories, Sue added: "I wasn’t going to share this but I can’t stop thinking about it.

"Why would anyone think it’s ok to call a one year old a horrible COW?! She’s ONE YEAR OLD."

Sue Radford asks for kindness

She added: "I seriously hope this woman doesn’t have children because this comment is beyond messed up. Just be kind."

Comments have been turned off on the family's YouTube channel as a result.

It's not the first time the family has been targeted by trolls.

Sue was left disgusted in February when trolls laid into her daughter, Millie.

It happened after Millie, 18, announced that she was pregnant.

"Honestly disgusted to read the things I've read since last night.

"Social media is the tout of all even [evil] and absolutely no wonder people take their own lives through it."

Britain's Biggest family names and ages

The Radfords are Britain's biggest family, with Noel and Sue parents to Chris, 30, Sophie, 26, Chloe, 24, Jack, 22, Daniel, 20, Luke, 19, Millie, 18, Katie, 17, James, 16, Ellie, 14, Aimee, 13, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, nine, Oscar, eight, Casper, seven, Hallie, four, Phoebe, three, Archie, two, and Bonnie, one.

They also have three grandchildren, Sophie's kids - Daisy, seven, Ayprill, five, and Leo, four.

