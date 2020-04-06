Britain's biggest family - the Radfords - welcome 22nd child

Britain's biggest family, the Radfords, have announced the birth of their 22nd child.

They shared the news on their social media page, declaring they were already "in love" with their new daughter.

The Radfords are already "in love" (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Read more: Queen's speech leaves Brits in tears

The post read: "We welcomed our beautiful baby girl into the world on Friday night.

"We’re all so in love with her.

"Look out for the vlog tomorrow morning."

Along with the announcement there was a cute shot of the baby's adorable little hand.

The tot weighed in at 7lbs.

Mum Sue told The Sun, said: "I was more scared than I had ever been going into hospital with everything going on with the virus.

"I was so worried that Noel wouldn’t be allowed to stay with me.

"We have all been isolating and it seemed wrong to leave our safe bubble to go to a hospital, but when I got there I felt safe straight away."

The Radfords prior to the new arrival on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Read more: Does Kaya keep the baby in The Nest?

Who are the Radfords' 22 children?

Mum Sue and dad Noel are parents to: Chris, 30, Sophie, 25, Chloe, 23, Jack, 22, Daniel, 20, Luke, 18, Millie, 17, Katie, 16, James, 15, Ellie, 14, Aimee, 13, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, nine, Oscar, seven, Casper, six, Hallie, four, Phoebe, three, Archie two, Bonnie, one and the new as-yet-unnamed baby!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.