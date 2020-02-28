Pregnant mum-of-21 Sue Radford hits back at criticism over daughter, 18, expecting a baby

Mum-of-21 Sue Radford, star of Channel 4 documentary series 21 Kids And Counting, showed support to her pregnant 18-year-old daughter who has been slammed by internet trolls.

Sue, who is pregnant with her 22nd child, recently shared a message of positivity aimed at her daughter, after saying she was 'disgusted' at the online louts.

Sharing an image of a babygrow and a series of ultrasound snaps, 44-year-old Sue captioned the sweet image: "What an exciting year it’s going to be with our baby due in 6 weeks and now a new grand baby due in September!!

"Congratulations @millieeradfordd you’re going to be an amazing mummy."

Millie said she was also 'excited by this new chapter'.

But the Morecambe-based family received online abuse from trolls who questioned whether the family should be having any more babies.

Although many of the hurtful comments had been taken down, one still read: "Hopefully she won't follow in her mother's footsteps."

The family then received support from fans and friends.

One said: "So much for the #bekind, when you see some of these comments. Bet you all #bekindalways. Read your words. Or better still don't comment and move [along],"

Sue replied: "Honestly you wouldn’t believe it they have lost so many friends because they’ve seen the level of hate they’ve been putting me through but I am getting very close to sharing it all because they think their behaviour is OK."

Sue also wrote in a another reply: "Honestly disgusted to read the things I've read since last night.

"Social media is the tout of all [evil] and absolutely no wonder people take their own lives through it."

Sue has also been documenting her own pregnancy journey.

With her 22nd child due to be born very soon, Sue has been posting images onto her Instagram feed to let fans know how she's doing.

She's captioned one image: "I turned 32 weeks on Wednesday. This pregnancy is flying by I can’t believe she’ll be here in just 6 weeks time. We also still can’t decide on a name."

Sue and her family - including husband Noel - became household names when they appeared in the documentary 15 Kids And Counting.

Channel 4 revisited the family in 2018, and by this time they had 20 children.

