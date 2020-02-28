Ulrika Jonsson 'fraught with anxiety' as daughter underwent coronavirus tests

Broadcaster Ulrika Jonnson has revealed that her eldest daughter, 20-year-old Bo had to be tested for coronavirus after coming back from college with 'flu-like' symptoms.

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant, 52, shared the ordeal on social media.

As coronavirus panic sweeps across the country, Ulrika also revealed the Bo had been complaining of a painful chest.

She was rushed to hospital in an ambulance but got the all-clear after tests.

In a candid post on her Instagram feed, mum-of-four Ulrika documented the scary incident.

She began her caption: "EVERYTHING IS FINE."

She continued: "But yesterday was fraught with anxiety and exhaustion.

"Oldest Female Ungrateful had come home from Uni full of flu-like symptoms and painful chest.

111 sent an ambulance to get her (very calmly) and took her to A&E where Corona had to be ruled out in isolation and investigations pursued due to her cardiac defect.

"Wasn’t allowed to go to Dr’s. 111 sent an ambulance to get her (very calmly) and took her to A&E where Corona had to be ruled out in isolation and investigations pursued due to her cardiac defect.

"She was ridiculously brave - despite the distress it was causing her. Finally given the all clear. Mamma is so proud and relieved.

"And will be eternally grateful to our amazing #nhs which is always there when you need it and has been saving her life since before she was born. (Huge thanks to the 3 wonderful paramedics who treated her with such care and respect. And were sweet with our doggies. I bow to thee)."

Many of her 52,000 followers took to the site to send well wishes and support.

"Oh my goodness. What a thing. Well done for getting through it and thank heavens all is well. Bravo Bo for being so brave. Now get some sleep," one wrote.

Another said: "Glad she's OK... paramedics, nurses, doctors ALL NHS staff are brilliant it's just a shame they are so overstretched and stressed."

"Bloody hell what a day! The NHS are superb and glad they were able to treat Bo. Hope she’s on the mend? Sending all our love," a third commented.

Finally, a fourth wrote: "Oh my goodness, what a day... and what a huge relief. Sending much love and a g&t."

British Airways has cancelled flights to Milan (Credit: Pixabay)

The latest developments include British Airways cancelling some flights to Italy.

The airline is reportedly cancelling some flights to Milan while merging others together because of "reduced demand due to the continuing coronavirus issue", a spokesperson quoted by The Sun revealed.

On Friday, it was reported that a British man on board cruise ship Diamond Princess has died.

