Corrie star Sue Cleaver reveals secret to dramatic weight loss as she makes diet confession

Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver has opened up about her dramatic weight loss in a new magazine interview.

I’m A Celebrity fave Sue, 59, also reflected on diets in the March issue of Prima magazine, insisting she’s not “obsessing” over them.

The Eileen Grimshaw star also highlighted how unfair expectations are placed on women when it comes to weight and appearance.

Sue, who is believed to have lost several stone following changes to her lifestyle, also maintained she will never promote products related to weight loss for those reasons.

Sue Cleaver on weight loss

The telly personality indicated to Prima she has no intention of adding to the struggles women endure by endorsing aspects of diet culture.

She said: “I lost some weight in the jungle, but I’m not obsessing over diets: life is hard enough!

“There’s always going to be outside pressure and unfair expectations placed on women. But I refuse to get pulled into it.”

Sue noted she much rather compliment a person on their smile rather than pass comment on their weight.

She added: “Let’s just let women be women – we have enough difficulties and struggles as it is.”

Sue Cleaver has played Eileen in Corrie for over 20 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sue ‘at her happiest’

Elsewhere in the chat, Sue – who reportedly went down four dress sizes before signing up for I’m A Celeb – said her 50s have been her “happiest decade”.

She added that since taking part in the jungle reality series, her ‘eyes have been opened’ to trying out new challenges.

And so, happy with herself and where she is in life, Sue went on to say she is excited about what the next ten years bring for her.

How much weight has Sue Cleaver lost?

Sue has not confirmed how much weight she has lost through participating in I’m A Celebrity.

But it seems her weight loss journey began some time before she headed down under.

She is believed to have changed her diet in recent year to a Mediterranean-style diet.

This suggests Sue, who is diabetic, may have reduced her intake of food that is higher in sugar.

She also adopted a new health and fitness approach that saw her reveal she’d lost three stone in 2019.

A source close to Sue reportedly told Woman magazine at the time: “She hasn’t been this size since she was in her 30s.

“She’s always been a self-confessed foodie, who admitted that over-indulgence was her Achilles heel. Now, everything has changed.

“She’s in this for the long game and wants to live a long, happy and healthy life.”

