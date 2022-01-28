Strictly duo Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice failed to win during the show’s live tour last night (January 27).

The pair – who were crowned winners of the BBC One show – have remained undefeated whilst on the road with their fellow Strictly stars.

However, Rose and Giovanni were knocked off the top spot in Newcastle.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice failed to win on the Strictly tour last night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly stars Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice;s tour setback

The 2021 stars performed at the Utilita Arena Newcastle on Thursday night.

Following the show, the Strictly tour took to Instagram to announce the show’s winners.

And Rose, 27, and Giovanni, 31, were finally defeated!

Read more: Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis praised for Strictly tour win despite backlash

Instead, Sara Davies and her professional dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec bagged the top spot.

Alongside a snap of winning couple, it read: “The winners on the first night in @arenanewcastle were… @saradaviescc and @aljazskorjanec!

“The runners up were @rose.a.e and @giovannipernice! Congratulations everyone!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strictly Come Dancing Live (@strictlycomedancinglive)

Read more: Giovanni Pernice reveals tattoo tribute to Strictly partner Rose Ayling-Ellis after win

It probably comes as no surprise to some as Sara, 37, is originally from Newcastle.

Fans rushed to the comments to congratulate the pair.

One wrote: “Amazing! So lovely that Sara has had the support of her hometown.”

Finally someone other than Rose and Giovanni to win!

A second added: “Awww yay! I’m so happy Sara won in her hometown and very pleased Rose and Gio came second.”

In addition, a third said: “Finally someone other than Rose and Giovanni to win! Congratulations.”

Another commented: “Yes congratulations @saradaviescc you deserved to win after all your hard work.”

The Strictly tour kicked off this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, one appeared disappointed over the news.

They posted: “Sorry for Rose/Giovanni they were the best dancers, but people will vote for Sara if it’s her hometown.”

It follows days after Rose and Giovanni came under fire for their successful run on the tour.

Giovanni’s tribute to Rose

Meanwhile, whilst on the road, Giovanni recently showed off his tattoo tribute to Rose.

The inking featured a Glitterball with the letters ‘SCD’ written across it, as well as the date the pair were crowned winners.

Showing off the tattoo last week, Giovanni posted on Instagram: “We are the champions, we are the champions,” as he tagged Rose.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.