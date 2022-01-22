Giovanni Pernice has unveiled a new tattoo dedicated to his Strictly Come Dancing win with Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The Italian pro dancer, 31, proudly showed off his fresh inking on social media earlier today (January 22).

Giovanni‘s new tattoo consists of a glitterball with the letters ‘SCD’ written across it.

The tattoo also includes the date that he and Rose won the BBC One competition.

It reads: “18.12.2021.”

Alongside the tattoo snap, Giovanni added a sweet message to his partner.

“We are the champions, we are the champions,” he wrote and tagged Rose.

Meanwhile, the Strictly champions are currently on the road for the show’s live tour.

Giovanni and Rose are joined by a number of their fellow celebs, including John Whaite and Tilly Ramsay.

Giovanni and Rose hit the road

Earlier this week, the pair celebrated after being crowned winners during the first night of the tour.

It came after the two performed in front of fans in Birmingham.

Following the show, Rose took to social media to thank audience members for their support.

The EastEnders star, 27, beamed: “We’ve just done our very first show and we won it! I want to say thank you to the Birmingham people.”

Giovanni added: “It’s so nice to be back and perform in front of a live audience after two years. Thank you for coming tonight.”

Rose continued: “Yeah, it’s completely different from the live show.”

Giovanni gushed: “Well done you! You were good.”

He then went on to affectionately kiss Rose on her cheek.

The pair previously lifted the Glitterball trophy during the show’s 2021 series.

Since then, fans of the Italian ladies’ man have commented that Rose has “changed” him.

