Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis bagged yet another win on the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour.

The 2021 series winners have wowed Strictly fans in Birmingham since the tour kicked off last week.

However, while the majority of fans are delighted for the pair, some people took issue with Rose and Giovanni winning again last night.

Giovanni and Rose won another Strictly tour show last night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis win on Strictly tour

The 2021 stars performed at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Sunday night (January 23).

Read more: Giovanni Pernice reveals tattoo tribute to Strictly partner Rose Ayling-Ellis after win

At the end of the night, the Strictly tour Instagram page announced Giovanni and Rose had come out as winners.

The pair are on a winning streak after bagging top spot on the last few performances.

Rose and Giovanni won over fans on tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

All together they have had six wins.

Although many fans were over the moon for Giovanni and Rose, some people took issue and wanted to see other stars win a performance.

One person said on Facebook: “Fantastic as it is, it would be nice if someone else won occasionally!”

Another wrote: “Someone else needs to win as well. It’s not just them.”

Giovanni and Rose won Strictly last month (Credit: BBC)

A third added over on Instagram: “Oh well… I hope John [Whaite] and Johannes [Radebe] will win at least one show.

“But I think these two will win all of them annoyingly.”

However, the criticism was outweighed by the positive comments from fans of Giovanni and Rose.

One person gushed: “These two are the dream couple!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Ayling-Ellis (@rose.a.e)

“Someone please give them their own show! They’d be incredible.”

Another said: “Wow. That’s fantastic. Must be hard for the rest but the audience vote for them and they’re both very popular and it’s recognition for what they’ve done so far for the deaf community.

“Well done to Rose and Giovanni.”

A third commented: “They’re sweeping the board… their story is unique like no other Strictly partnership.”

It comes after Giovanni showed off his tattoo tribute to Rose.

The tatt shows a Glitterball with the letters ‘SCD’ written across it.

Read more: Strictly tour goers slam crowd during Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice’s silent routine

It also includes the date he and Rose were crowned champions of last year’s series – December 18, 2021.

Giovanni said on Instagram: “We are the champions, we are the champions,” as he tagged Rose.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.