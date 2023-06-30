Strictly star Stacey Dooley dealt huge TV blow as ‘difficult decision’ is made

Strictly star Stacey Dooley has been dealt a huge TV blow as a “difficult decision” was made.

The shock blow was dealt yesterday (Thursday, June 29) by the BBC.

Stacey’s show has been axed (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Stacey Dooley dealt huge TV blow

Yesterday, Stacey was dealt a huge TV blow by the BBC. It was announced that her show, This Is My House, had been cancelled after two seasons.

The show saw celebrities, such as Judi Love and Harry Hill, having to guess who the genuine owner of a home was, out of four contenders.

One of the contenders was telling the truth. The other three were imposters played by actors. The real homeowner could win £1,000 if the panel of celebrities picked them correctly.

Stacey didn’t appear in the second season (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Stacey Dooley sees her show cancelled

The show ran for two seasons. Stacey hosted the first season, however, she didn’t appear in the second season. Episodes were shortened and narrated by Sophie Willan.

At the time, the BBC claimed that the show had “evolved” with “more amazing houses” and “bizarre humour”. However, it has now been cancelled.

A BBC spokesperson then spoke to the Mirror about the show ending.

“Sometimes difficult decisions have to be made, so whilst there will not be another series of This is MY House on BBC One and iPlayer, we would like to extend our thanks to Richard Bacon and the entire team at Expectation plus all our celebrity sleuths for two series of the show,” they said.

Kevin is taking a break from work (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Kevin Clifton announces break from working

The sad news about Stacey’s show comes not long after her boyfriend, Kevin Clifton, announced some big news.

The Strictly star has revealed that he won’t be working for the rest of the year so that he can spend some more time with his and Stacey’s baby.

Kevin made the admission in an interview with Digital Spy. “It went Singin’ in the Rain, Rock of Ages, The War of the Worlds, Burn the Floor, then I did The Games on ITV, Who Do You Think You Are? and then back to Singin’ in the Rain on tour. Then I started rehearsals for Strictly Ballroom the day after I finished Singin’ in the Rain,” he said.

“By the time I finish in mid-July it will have been a 10-month tour of Strictly Ballroom. So, since we came out of Covid it’s just been back-to-back non-stop,” he then continued.

“So, for the rest of this year I’ve decided I’m going to take a break from all performing work just to be a dad. I just don’t want to miss any of Minnie. So, yeah, my plan is to take a break as soon as this contract finishes,” he then added.

Read more: Strictly favourite Kevin Clifton drops baby bombshell with Stacey Dooley as his daughter ‘needs a sibling’

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.