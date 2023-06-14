Strictly favourite Kevin Clifton drops baby bombshell with Stacey Dooley as his daughter ‘needs a sibling’

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Kevin Clifton has dropped a baby bombshell by hinting that his daughter might need a sibling.

The professional dancer, 40, and his partner Stacey Dooley, 36, welcomed their daughter Minnie in January this year.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Kevin revealed that the pair have been thinking about more children.

Stacey and Kevin have been together since 2018 (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly favourite Kevin Clifton baby bombshell

Kevin said: “Stacey’s already talking about Minnie needing a brother or a sister. I can see us having more kids if we’re lucky enough and it happens for us, but Minnie is a handful as it is at the moment!”

He added: “It’s the idea of them being a little gang and having each other’s backs. Me and my sister are a little gang and have each other’s backs – that’s what we’d like for Minnie.”

The star’s sister Joanne Clifton, 38, is also a professional dancer who won the World Ballroom Showdance Championship in 2014.

Kevin has hinted that him and Stacey are thinking of having more children (Credit: Splash News)

Kevin’s daughter Minnie

Dancer Kevin recently shared an adorable snap of his daughter of Instagram. In the photo, the pair can be seen staring at each other as Minnie sits on the table. Kevin is seen with an ice cream in front of him.

The caption read: “Just chatting with Minnie.” Taking to the comment section, one person said: “ARGHHHH! SO CUTE! She’s got Stacey’s ears.”

A second wrote: “She wants your ice cream,” and another said: “Daddy daughter memory.”

Stacey and Kevin have been together since 2019 after meeting on the 16th series of Strictly Come Dancing the previous year. The pair, who won Strictly together, confirmed they were expecting their first child in August 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey shared a snap of her baby bump with the caption: “Gaaaaaaang…..We are having a baby! So bloody delighted. Kev, you’re magic, I love youuuu.

“(Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I’ve had my tits done in LA I’m gonna scream) Here goessssssss.” [Sic]

Kevin also shared a photo of the same snap and wrote: “We’re having a baby! And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant.”

