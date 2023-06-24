Strictly Come Dancing legend has ‘quit all work’ for the rest of the year!

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has announced he will be quitting work to spend more time with his new baby.

The professional dancer, 40, recently welcomed his first child with presenter and journalist Stacey Dooley. But after working constantly since Covid, Kevin has decided it’s time to step out of the limelight. He wants to settle into family life with his five-month-old daughter Minnie.

Kevin Clifton taking a career break

Speaking to Digital Spy, Kevin said: “It went Singin’ in the Rain, Rock of Ages, The War of the Worlds, Burn the Floor, then I did The Games on ITV, Who Do You Think You Are? and then back to Singin’ in the Rain on tour. Then I started rehearsals for Strictly Ballroom the day after I finished Singin’ in the Rain.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton welcomed baby Minnie in January (Credit: Splash News)

“By the time I finish in mid-July it will have been a 10-month tour of Strictly Ballroom. So, since we came out of Covid it’s just been back-to-back non-stop.

“So, for the rest of this year I’ve decided I’m going to take a break from all performing work just to be a dad. I just don’t want to miss any of Minnie. So, yeah, my plan is to take a break as soon as this contract finishes.”

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton’s relationship

The couple met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. But although they live together and now have baby Minnie, there are no plans to tie the knot.

And the subject came up on Michael McIntrye’s Big Show, after it emerged that Kevin’s ex Karen sent a heartfelt message to the couple.

Kevin is taking a career break (Credit:BBC)

Laughing, Stacey said: “You know what’s funny, and I shouldn’t say this but oh well. He’s been married three times before, so my mates call me Anne of Cleves.”

“Fourth time lucky?” Michael asked. Stacey joked: “That’s not the phrase.”

Michael replied: “No, third time lucky – he should go back with her.”

Stacey agreed, quipping: “She’s quite nice, yeah.”

