Former Strictly Come Dancing professional, James Jordan, has revealed plans to shift some excess weight in 2022.

The 43-year-old shared a photo of his scales with his Instagram followers, showing 100kg (almost 16 stone).

He then described himself as “borderline fat” in the caption, pledging to be healthier this year.

James, who left BBC’s Strictly in 2013, told fans that after successfully quitting smoking in 2021 he now wants to sort his (BLEEP) out.

James, who is married to fellow dancer Ola Jordan, wrote: “Right!!!! I need to sort out my s#!¥ 2021 I gave up smoking after smoking for over 27 years. Now I feel I kind of have that under control I need to control the (BLEEP) I put in my mouth.

“I want to become more healthy and exercise more regular like I used to. I will never get my old body back but to be honest I don’t really want to.

What did Strictly star James Jordan say?

“When I was on Strictly for example I fluctuated between 72kg & 75kg and when I look back I was too small. I’m not too worried about how much I weigh but it’s a fact for my height and build 100kg is unhealthy and borderline fat.”

He then added: “Watch this space.”

James wants to drop the pounds this year (Credit: SplashNews)

Friends and followers of James jumped into the comments section offering advice and wishing him luck.

Former athlete and TV personality, Colin Jackson, wrote: “You’ll do it. Back to 12 stone.”

British sprinter, Iwan Thomas, added: “Mate I’m the same up at 99KG #dadbod.”

Others gave him advice on dropping the excess weight. One follower said: “I did 2 stone. Was 15, just cut out sugar and carbs. In a month lost a stone. It’s hard to start with. But stick at it! Good luck.”

Another sympathised with James over weight gain after quitting smoking. They wrote: “I’m 14 years a non smoker, the weight comes on from having nothing to do with your hands so you stuff your face. I put 4 stone on and shifted it once I’d got the smoking out of my system, you’ll do it whichever way you choose, congrats for giving up the smoking it’s a tough one.”

James weight gain

“Walk 5 miles a day and don’t eat after 6,” suggested someone else.

James paid tribute to his dad (Credit: YouTube)

And another offered: “Don’t go bat (BLEEP) crazy removing all the foods from your diet. Small sustainable changes for the win every time.”

James was recently on screen taking part in ITV’s Strictly The Real Full Monty which saw him strip off with other celebs for cancer charities.

He lost his dad in March 2021 and paid a special tribute to him on the show which aired on December 14.

Opening up about his dad, the star shared: “I’m doing The Real Full Monty tonight for my dad, who I lost to cancer this year. My hero.”

