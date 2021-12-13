James Jordan reveals he’s facing ‘difficult’ Christmas following death of his dad

James Jordan has revealed he’s facing a “difficult” first Christmas without his dad, Allan.

Allan died in March this year after battling an inoperable brain tumour.

James will appear on Strictly the Real Full Monty, which airs tonight and tomorrow night, with his wife Ola Jordan.

Ola and James Jordan will strip off for Strictly the Real Full Monty (Credit; Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

James Jordan on Strictly the Real Full Monty

The dancer previously said he’s doing the show in honour of his dad.

Read more: James Jordan hits back after being trolled over The Real Full Monty: ‘I’m doing it in memory of my dad!’

James has now spoken about facing his first Christmas without his beloved dad.

He told Hello! magazine: “Christmas this year is going to be especially difficult. I think it will be different because it’s the first Christmas without my dad.

James said Christmas will be “difficult” this year (Credit: AMP / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

“Normally we’ll all be at my mum and dad’s, but this year I don’t think my mum wants to be at home doing Christmas dinner by herself.

“So we’re all going to a local restaurant near them for Christmas dinner instead. Which we would never normally do, we’d normally always do Christmas at home.”

Meanwhile, James opened up about doing Strictly the Real Full Monty.

James Jordan is doing Strictly the Real Full Monty in honour of his dad (Credit: ITV)

He said doing the show and “listening to stories of how other people deal with things and how they navigate their grief” was “inspiring”.

James also admitted he “couldn’t have done it without” his wife Ola.

Ola added that returning to Blackpool where James’ dad last watched the couple dance together was like “therapy” for her husband.

Last month, James hit back at trolls who targeted him for doing the ITV show.

After revealing he would be doing the show, a troll tweeted James: “Who wants to see a wrinkly old man in the buffers?”

However, James hit back: “Have you been asked too?”

Read more: James Jordan admits he ‘cried every day for a year’ as he opens up about dad’s death

The troll then said: “I wouldn’t lower myself tbh, ha ha ha.”

James shut the user down, writing: “You do realise it’s all to raise awareness to cancer. I’m doing it in memory of my dad who I lost from cancer. I personally couldn’t think of a better reason.”

Strictly the Real Full Monty begins on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.