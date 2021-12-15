James Jordan reduced fans to tears as he paid tribute to his late dad on ITV’s Strictly The Real Full Monty.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 43, sadly lost his dad in March after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

During last night show’s (December 14), James honoured his dad with a special moment on stage.

James Jordan paid tribute to his dad on Strictly The Real Full Monty (Credit: ITV)

James Jordan pays tribute to late dad

The dancer took part in this year’s edition of the ITV programme alongside his wife Ola.

Before taking to the stage in Blackpool, Ashley Banjo asked the pair to perform a special routine together.

He explained that the segment was a tribute to James’ dad Allan.

Ola broke down in tears over Ashley’s suggestion, saying: “He wasn’t just my father-in-law, he was a big part in my life for the last 21 years.

“It’s hard to see people you love go through it as well.”

James started the routine by himself with pictures of his dad playing on the screen behind him.

James and Ola performed a special routine (Credit: ITV)

The married couple then went on to perform a touching piece together.

Opening up about his dad, the star shared: “I’m doing The Real Full Monty tonight for my dad, who I lost to cancer this year.

“My hero.”

Strictly The Real Full Monty viewers in ‘floods of tears’

Viewers were left in tears over James and Ola’s emotional performance.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “@The_JamesJordan God I’m in floods watching you and @The_OlaJordan with your dad and Ella in the background on #StrictlyTheRealFullMonty.”

A second wrote: “I just caught up on this and cried buckets at James & Ola’s dance #StrictlyTheRealFullMonty.”

In addition, a third shared: “James’s dance and nod to his dad has me crying my eyes out… it was truly beautiful @The_JamesJordananf @The_OlaJordan he will be so proud #StrictlyTheRealFullMonty.”

A fourth said: “The highlight for me #StrictlyTheRealFullMonty was @The_JamesJordan and @The_OlaJordan that dance was amazing and so moving your dad will be so proud James.”

A fifth added: “Got quite a lump in my throat watching James and Ola and their dance #StrictlyTheRealFullMonty.”

What happened to James’ dad?

Allan was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after suffering a series of strokes.

Sadly, he lost his battle with the awful disease in March this year.

At the time, James shared: “My dad became an angel at 8:05am. I will forever miss him. My dad will always be my HERO. RIP daddy.”

Thankfully, Allan was able to meet James and Ola’s baby daughter Ella.

