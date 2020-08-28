Anton Du Beke revealed his excitement as he announced a new project with his Strictly Come Dancing co-star Giovanni Pernice.

Anton, a veteran on the BBC dancing competition, confirmed plans for a new tour with fellow pro Giovanni today (Friday, August 28).

Strictly’s Anton Du Beke is going on tour with Giovanni Pernice (Credit: Matt Sprake / SplashNews.com)

What has Anton Du Beke revealed about his tour?

Writing on Twitter, Anton said the project has been “two years in the making”.

Calling his Italian Strictly pal “sensational”, Anton posted a teaser trailer for the tour, which is due to hit theatres next summer.

He tweeted: “Get ready for this, my loves! Two years in the making… all set for summer ’21 at a theatre near you…

“I’m thrilled to announce a brand new tour with the sensational @pernicegiovann1. It’s ‘Him and Me’! Anton XX.”

Get ready for this, my loves!… Two years in the making… all set for summer '21 at a theatre near you… I'm thrilled to announce a brand new tour with the sensational @pernicegiovann1 – it's 'Him and Me'! Details @ https://t.co/M2gUX0RZ6h

Anton XX 😘🕺🕺https://t.co/lBKm30wJXJ — Anton Du Beke (@TheAntonDuBeke) August 28, 2020

Fans replying to the tweet revealed how excited they were to see the duo’s new project.

One said: “I honestly cannot wait to see you both. It’s going to be absolutely brilliant and it’s going to be hilarious. See you there Xx.”

Another wrote: “The ballroom Morecambe & Wise. Now this indeed will be special and something to look forward to after this year’s desperate times.”

A third tweeted: “Ooh how exciting!”

I honestly cannot wait to see you both it’s going to be absolutely brilliant and it’s going to be hilarious 😂 see you there 😘 Xx — StrictlyFrankie (@ZebraSats5) August 28, 2020

The ballroom Morecambe & Wise 😉 now this indeed will be special and something to look forward to after this years desperate times 👏🥂👏 — Quintin Young (@thequintiny) August 28, 2020

Ooh how exciting! — Emzy (@DipityDip) August 28, 2020

In the trailer, Giovanni calls Anton his “idol”.

Returning the sentiment, Anton tells him: “I get to do a show with you! I suddenly feel younger!”

Giovanni explains: “It took us two years to get ready for this… I’m happy to do a show with you, you’re a legend!”

Changes to Strictly Come Dancing 2020

The BBC is pushing on with this year’s series Strictly Come Dancing, but viewers have been told to expect some changes to the format because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new series will have a reduced number of episodes and drop performances such as the group dances.

One welcome change rumoured to be coming is the show’s first-ever same-sex pairing.

Daytime TV favourite Phillip Schofield is reportedly tipped to form one half of the couple. And pro dancer AJ Pritchard has backed the This Morning presenter – who came out as gay earlier this year – to do it.

