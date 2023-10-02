Nigel Harman / Katya Jones on Strictly
Strictly star Nigel Harman dances like a ‘man in love’ as performance with Katya Jones triggers ‘spark’ claims

We're loving Katya and Nigel dancing together!

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

Strictly star Nigel Harman dances like a “man in love”, according to a dance expert.

The expert’s comments come after Nigel’s performance with partner Katya Jones has triggered “spark” claims between the pair.

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones
Nigel and Katya did well over the weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Nigel Harman dances ‘like a man in love’

Strictly star’s Nigel and Katya blew fans away with another great performance on Saturday (September 30).

The 50-year-old EastEnders star and his Russian dance partner performed a Viennese Waltz to the tune of Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez.  They picked up 27 points from the judges.

According to dance expert Dr Jill Rose Jacobs, on behalf of Heart Bingo, Nigel is dancing ‘like a man in love’.

“Celebrity Nigel Harman is the contestant endearing himself to the viewers, like me, that will be invested in viewing his successes each week,” she said.

Nigel dances with his professional partner, Katya, like a man in love with a woman,” she then continued.

Katya Jones and Nigel Harman
Katya and Nigel’s dancing has gone down a treat (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Nigel Harman performances trigger ‘spark’ claims?

Meanwhile, body language expert Darren Stanton has also drawn attention to Katya and Nigel’s “deep rapport”.

“Nigel and Katya did really well this week. It was a really strong performance from them. It was very intense between them. It’s clear they have a really strong connection,” he said, speaking on behalf of Betfair.

“Looking at their close body language and eye contact, they have a huge respect for each other and a deep rapport. Even when they’re not being tactile, you can sense they have a spark and really get on together.”

Darren’s comments about a spark come after viewers joked about Nigel falling foul of the dreaded Strictly curse with Katya.

“We need to protect Nigel’s wife from Katya as that was hot,” one viewer joked this weekend.

Angela Rippon on Strictly
How far will Angela go in the competition? (Credit: BBC)

Concern for Angela Rippon?

Meanwhile, both Dr. Jill and Darren have expressed concern for Strictly’s oldest-ever contestant, Angela.

“Celebrity Angela Rippon is the embodiment of class. Angela’s elegant lines, beautifully extended limbs, flexibility, grace of movement, make her the grand dame of the competition. Angela has another advantage – Strictly respect,” Dr. Jill said.

“Her professional partner, Kai, choreographs to spotlight her attributes and the wardrobe department supports her with the best costumes. My concern is, does Angela have the athleticism to up her game each week,” she then said.

Darren, meanwhile, is worried for Angela in the coming weeks.

“Angela is a national favourite, and she is doing well so far. They could struggle in a few week’s time when the judges begin to be a bit more critical,” he said.

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 7 at 6.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Nigel & Katya Viennese Waltz to Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez ✨ BBC Strictly 2023

