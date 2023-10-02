‘Concern’ for Strictly’s oldest-ever contestant Angela Rippon despite clear ‘advantage’

Strictly Come Dancing’s oldest-ever contestant Angela Rippon has sparked concern, despite the star having a clear advantage over other stars.

Angela has had a good start to life on Strictly, with her performance over the weekend picking up 31 points.

Angela has been a hit with fans (Credit: BBC)

How did Angela Rippon get on in Strictly over the weekend?

Strictly star Angela has had a pretty good start to life on the show. The 79-year-old’s first dance with Kai Widdrington – a cha-cha-cha – saw them pick up 28 points from the judges.

This week’s performance saw them improve on their score. The couple did a Foxtrot to Frank Sinatra’s You Make Me Feel So Young.

They picked up 31 points, putting them joint third in the leaderboard.

However, dance expert Dr Jill Rose Jacobs – speaking on behalf of Heart Bingo – has since highlighted her concerns for the 79-year-old star.

“Celebrity Angela Rippon is the embodiment of class. Angela’s elegant lines, beautifully extended limbs, flexibility, grace of movement, make her the grand dame of the competition,” she said.

“Angela has another advantage – Strictly respect,” she then said.

How far will Angela go? (Credit: BBC)

‘Concern’ for Strictly star Angela Rippon?

Dr Jill then continued. “Her professional partner, Kai, choreographs to spotlight her attributes and the wardrobe department supports her with the best costumes.

“My concern is, does Angela have the athleticism to up her game each week?” she then said.

Meanwhile, body language expert Darren Stanton has expressed concern for Angela too.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, he said: “Angela and Kai’s routine was very elegant and it was great to see their confidence with each other grow that bit more. They have a solid connection and trust each other completely, shown through their eye contact and genuine smiles.

“It has a nice feeling to it. Angela is a national favourite, and she is doing well so far. They could struggle in a few week’s time when the judges begin to be a bit more critical,” he said.

Les and Nancy were eliminated (Credit: BBC)

What happened on the show yesterday?

Last night (Sunday, October 1) saw the first elimination of the series take place.

Nikita Kanda and Les Dennis found themselves in the dance-off, however, it was Les who ended up saying goodbye to the competition.

“I’ve had the best time, this lady has been amazing, a great teacher, she’s really put me through my paces. I did as well as I could for you, I hope!” Les said.

“That lot up there, I’m going to miss you so much. I really appreciate and understand the judge’s point of view, thank you so much [to Shirley] for giving me a 10 for entertainment. I hope I’ve entertained, that’s what I came here for. Strictly is the best and the people who put this on, you’re just all amazing!” he then said.

“Wow, that’s actually surprised me thought Les would get through at least one round of voting,” one fan tweeted.

“He seems like a nice bloke but it was the right decision. Even a short stay on something like Strictly raises your profile though so I’m sure he will be fine about it!” another said.

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 7 at 6.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

