Why Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas has found herself at the centre of a ‘sexism row’… again!

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas is facing yet another ‘sexism’ row following this weekend’s show.

It’s Strictly Come Dancing season once again and last night’s results show saw the first couple voted out by the judges – Les Dennis. On Saturday night (September 30), it was week two of the competition.

We may only be two weeks into the main show, but poor Shirley has already sparked some backlash from viewers.

Some viewers took issue with Shirley this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Ballas on Strictly

Shirley has previously shut down claims of ‘sexism’ on the programme. Last year, she was accused of favouring the male celebs over the female stars. It came after she said she would have saved eliminated celebrity Richie Anderson over Fleur East following a dance-off, despite Fleur scoring higher.

The star previously addressed the backlash against her, saying on Loose Women: “You don’t have to agree with me. I don’t have to agree with the panel. They don’t have to agree with me. That’s okay. But we can still talk to each other in a human-like fashion.”

Following this weekend’s show, Shirley is facing yet more accusations of ‘sexism’.

Shirley scored some of the female stars lower, viewers spotted (Credit: BBC)

The dance expert scored Ellie Leach and Angela Rippon both 7s compared to her fellow judges’ scores of 8s. She also gave Zara McDermott a lower score compared to her judges.

The scoring was picked up by viewers on X – aka Twitter – and many hit out at Shirley.

One person claimed: “Shirley doesn’t even try to hide her jealousy/dislike of the young female celebs like that was more than a 5.”

Another wrote: “Downmarking the young female pro dancer again…”

Someone else tweeted: “Ahh Shirley’s undermarking of the younger female contestants has begun.”

Shirley scored Ellie a seven on Saturday (Credit: BBC)

However, others pointed out at Shirley had criticised Nigel Harman for his performance. One said: “The people normally angry at Shirley for being critical of females are now angry at her for being critical of a male contestant.”

Another added: “See you lot accuse Shirley of having male favourites every year, then when she doesn’t you do this. She can’t win.”

Shirley has yet to respond to the backlash. ED! has contacted reps for Shirley for comment.

Strictly continues this Saturday (October 7) from 6.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

