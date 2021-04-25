Strictly star Shirley Ballas has revealed that her beloved father, George Andrew Rich, has died aged 83.

The 60-year-old head judge informed fans of the heartbreaking news via Instagram.

She also said that her dad – commonly known as Andy – had died “suddenly” only months before his 84th birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shirley Ballas (@shirleyballas)

What did Strictly star Shirley Ballas say in the message?

In a sombre message to fans, Shirley shared a touching montage of photographs with Andy.

She said: “With sadness and a heavy heart my father George Andrew Rich fondly known as Andy, has passed away suddenly.

“My heart goes out to his wife Liz the love of his life who was with him for over 40 years and to all who knew him.

Read more: Shirley Ballas boyfriend: Danny Taylor teases a marriage proposal is on the cards

“It’s hard to find the right words at this moment, my father lost two sons in his lifetime and I hope you can all find each other in the after life.

“So many things left unsaid, RIP Dad you will be missed but not forgotten.”

She finished the message by tagging in family members.

Shirley and mother Audrey (Credit: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com)

How did fans react to the sad news?

After Shirley shared the news, a host of celeb pals and fans sent messages of support.

Former Strictly winner Ore Oduba wrote: “I’m so sorry Shirley. Sending lots of love to you and your family.”

She replied with heartbreaking cry emoji.

So sorry to hear this Shirley! Thinking of you all at this time!

Another fan said: “So sorry to hear this Shirley! Thinking of you all at this time!”

A second commented: “Hope the happy memories will make you smile.”

Elsewhere, a third wrote: “So sorry to hear your sad news, Shirley. Sending love and hugs.”

Shirley says her dog has been keeping her company (Credit: BBC)

How has Shirley been coping?

In the touching message, Shirley made reference to Andy losing two children during his lifetime.

Tragically, Shirley’s brother David took his own life in 2003, aged 44.

In recent days, Shirley revealed that her pet dog had been helping her get through the ordeal.

Read more: Strictly judge Shirley Ballas ‘heard the voice’ of her late brother David on Kilimanjaro climb

During an interview BBC Radio Merseyside, she said: “I’m just getting over five weeks of the coronavirus and I’ve been on my own and Charlie has sat at my feet, snuggled and cuddled and just looked at me.

“I had the passing of my father in the last few days and it’s almost like he knows.”