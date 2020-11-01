Strictly Come Dancing’s Jason Bell has fuelled rumours that’s heading for a reunion with former fiancée Nadine Coyle.

The former NFL star, 42, and the Girls Aloud singer, 35, were together for nine years before splitting in 2019.

And now the Strictly contestant has admitted they are “close” once again.

Nadine and Jason were together for nine years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Strictly star Jason say about Nadine?

Jason performed his second live dance of the series last night (October 31) and scored three sixes for his energetic salsa routine.

You never know! I love who she is as a person – always have and always will.

He said afterwards: “I love the support of my family. Making Anaíya happy and proud of me, that’s what you want to do as a father.

“We’re close,” he added of the family unit.

Read more: Strictly viewers worried lockdown will force show off air after Claudia Winkleman hint

Last week, Nadine, Jason and their daughter Anaíya left the Strictly studios together.

Furthermore, they were pictured holding hands in the back of the car.

Jason has moved back in with Nadine during this series of Strictly, reports have also claimed.

Jason danced the salsa last night (Credit: BBC)

What did Jason say about him and Nadine getting back together?

In an interview with Heat magazine, Jason responded to fans’ questions about whether they would be getting back together again.

Read more: Strictly viewers worried Motsi Mabuse’s ‘right boob’ will fall out of her dress

“A lot of people want a lot of things, so you never know!

“I love who she is as a person – always have and always will.”

Nadine has been giving Jason dancing tips (Credit: Splash News)

What else has Nadine been helping with?

Before the series Jason he was “flat out nervous” about appearing on the show.

He also told ED! that Nadine had been helping him by offering dancing tips.

“We’ve talked about it,” he revealed.

“Really it’s a timing thing, do I have enough time during the week to get these routines down?

“She’s done it her whole life and she’s like: ‘Yeah you do, but you’ve really got to lock in and be focused. I’ll help you and give you some tips and tricks.’”

Looks like it’s a case of watch this space…

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.