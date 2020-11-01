The new lockdown has left Strictly Come Dancing viewers concerned that the BBC series will be forced off air.

Host Claudia Winkleman, 48, did little to appease their fears as she seemed to drop a huge hint about the show’s future on last night’s show (October 31).

The comment wasn’t lost on viewers, who quickly wondered if the show might have to be stopped or suspended altogether.

Viewers picked up on Claudia’s comment concerning the new lockdown (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Claudia on Strictly last night?

With Prime Minister Boris Johnson informing the nation earlier in the evening about the new lockdown, which starts on Thursday, it was Strictly’s turn to lift the mood.

The second live show of the series ripped off amazing dance after amazing dance.

But after Jamie Laing finished his routine and joined Claudia upstairs, she joked that they might have to “go night night”.

Jamie got average marks on last night’s show (Credit: BBC)

What did Claudia say about lockdown on Strictly?

Poor Jamie took a pasting from the judges for his dance, with Craig being particularly savage.

“The ballroom bit was really bad,” he said

Claudia tried to console the reality star and said: “I think he loved it, really loved it.

Of course you’re winning! Let’s all go night night, we might have to anyway.

“I think you should prepare yourself for a 10.”

When he received average marks, Jamie jokingly asked if he was winning.

“Of course you’re winning, give him the Glitterball! Let’s all go night night, we might have to anyway,” Claudia replied.

Claudia “lets all go night night, we might have to anyway” 👁👄👁 — Stuart 🌸 (@StuartpjLeslie5) October 31, 2020

“Let’s all go night night, we might have to anyway” Claudia 😂😂😂 #strictly — Hayley Sprout (@OHMYDAYSitsHayz) October 31, 2020

LETS ALL GO NIGHT NIGHT #scd #strictly — Vikki Jane Vile (@VikkiJane) October 31, 2020

How did viewers react to Claudia’s comment?

Viewers were quick to respond to Claudia’s comment.

One repeated the phrase with pair of eye emojis next to their comment.

Another said: “‘Let’s all go night night, we might have to anyway’ Claudia,” followed by laughter emojis.

Boris Johnson introduced new lockdown measures (Credit: BBC)

What does the new lockdown mean for people?

Yesterday, Boris Johnson addressed the nation about new lockdown measures that would come into effect from Thursday November 5.

He revealed that non-essential shops and businesses would have to close again, as would bars, clubs, pubs and hair and nail salons.

He also instructed people that they were only allowed to meet one person from outside of their household or support bubble.

Schools and universities are to stay open.

