Strictly fans were left divided over Motsi Mabuse’s dress on last night’s show.

It was another enthralling instalment of the BBC dance show, with delightful dances, outstanding outfits and even a VR elephant on display.

However, some viewers were more fascinated by the dress that Motsi was rocking as she took her place on the panel.

Motsi Mabuse wore a sparkly Roland Mouret dress on last night’s Strictly (Credit: BBC)

What did Motsi wear on Strictly?

The judge, 39, isn’t shy when it comes to wearing flamboyant costumes.

But she excelled herself with last night’s choice – a figure-hugging and very sparkly number designed by Roland Mouret.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: JJ Chalmers has the ‘best chance’ of winning the show

And, although she looked stunning, some viewers couldn’t quite get their head around her get-up, with a few being less than complimentary.

One viewer tweeted: “This week Motsi Mabuse is wearing a Quality Street wrapper… how sweet!”

Another referenced a jagged piece of material around the neck of the dress and said: “Motsi best not sneeze, she’ll poke her eye out.”

I’m distracted by whether Motsi’s dress will keep her right boob safely contained!

Others feared Motsi might fall out of her dress!

“I’m a bit worried all of Motsi is going to stay in that dress!” said one.

“Now I’m distracted by whether Motsi’s dress will keep her right boob safely contained!” exclaimed another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motsi Mabuse (@motsimabuse) on Oct 31, 2020 at 12:15pm PDT

‘Love your dress and eye make-up’

However, some thought that Motsi looked the bee’s knees, and told her so on social media.

One tweeted her to say: “You look absolutely amazing tonight. Your dress is so gorgeous and your make-up is fab.”

And another gushed: “Love love love your dress and eye make-up up this evening!”

Motsi’s sister Oti wows on the dancefloor

Anyway, back to that elephant… the surprise visitor appeared during last night’s performance by comedian Bill Bailey and his partner Oti Mabuse.

It wasn’t a real elephant, of course – the animal was super-imposed onto the dancefloor using clever special effects.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: The Chase’s Anne Hegerty refuses to rule out doing BBC show

However, it seemed to go down well with most fans, with many people commenting on Twitter.

One wrote: “I think the elephant on Strictly tonight was the best star of the show.”

Another said: “Catching up on #Strictly to cheer me up. The elephant in the room was so unnecessary but also so brilliant at the same time. Loving the CGI!!”

This week’s Strictly results show is on BBC One tonight at 7.15pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you thought of Motsi’s dress.