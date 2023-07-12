Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec at event / Janette on Lorraine
Pregnant Strictly star Janette Manrara drops exciting hint about her baby’s arrival

Janette is expecting her first baby with husband Aljaz Skorjanec

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Strictly star Janette Manrara has issued a pregnancy update as she’s packed her hospital bag.

The dancer, 39, is expecting her first child with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec. The couple announced the news in February and revealed their baby was due in the summer.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Janette asked her fans for advice on what to pack in her hospital bag, hinting it’s not long before she welcomes her baby.

Strictly star Janette Manrara looking excited on Instagram
Janette is expecting her first baby (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Janette Manrara pregnancy update

Showing off her big bump, Janette told fans: “Had another rough night sleep but all good. Today is hospital bag day. It’s time to pack it. I’m going to show you what I put in there and if you have any other suggestions of what else I can put in here, let me know. But I think I’ve got it covered.”

After Janette showed fans what she had put in her bag, many of her followers got in touch. Offering their suggestions from a phone charger to flips flops and snacks, Janette thanked them.

Strictly star Janette Manrara speaking on Instagram Stories
Janette issued fans with a pregnancy update (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Speaking about snacks, Janette said: “I reckon Aljaz will be all over that, he loves a snack. I’m sure we’ll definitely have snacks. Aljaz, he’s a snacker.”

Janette issues baby update

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Janette issued another update with fans. Lying in bed, she said: “First and foremost, I have showered. We had a visit from the midwife today.

Strictly stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec on Lorraine
Janette is expecting her first child with husband Aljaz (Credit: ITV)

“The heart rate is good. Everything came back normal. But I did have a good night sleep, and only woke up twice to get up and move around and stretch with my back pain.

Today is hospital bag day. It’s time to pack it.

“But then this morning, after an hour or two of being up, it kicked off again so bad. So I am in bed with a hot water bottle and I’ll be here for most of the day.”

Read more: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec reveal sweet details as they pick name for their unborn baby

YouTube video player

