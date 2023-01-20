Strictly pro Gorka Marquez has sent a message to his co-stars as they embark on the live tour.

The Spanish dancer left his fans gutted last month when it was revealed he wouldn’t be doing the tour this year.

Gorka, who had reached the final of the 2022 series of Strictly with Helen Skelton, wished his co-stars good luck ahead of tonight’s first tour show.

Gorka Marquez missing Strictly tour

The first tour show will kick off tonight (January 20) at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

Helen will dance with professional dancer Kai Widdrington during the tour, which is due to finish next month (February).

Sharing a message to the tour stars, Gorka said on Instagram today: “Good luck to everyone for tonight’s opening night!!

“Can’t wait to come and watch.”

It comes after Gorka left Strictly fans devastated when it was revealed he wouldn’t be doing the tour.

Following news of the line-up, one fan said on social media: “Awww gutted about Gorka.”

Good luck to everyone for tonight’s opening night!!

Another wrote: “Won’t be the same without Gorka.”

A third commented: “Can’t believe there’s no Gorka.”

Earlier this month, Gorka opened up about the real reason he isn’t doing the tour in 2023.

He explained to fans on Instagram: “After the Strictly series, I always like to take some down time to spend quality time with Gem [Atkinson] and Mia [their daughter].

“I am grateful for the work but I also think spending time with family is important.

“Time flies and we won’t get those memories back.”

Gorka then added: “But please go and watch, @strictlycomedancinglive is gonna be amazing!!

“And make sure you VOTE for @helenskelton and @kaiwidd.”

Is Gorka returning to Strictly?

Despite not doing the tour, it seems Gorka will be returning to the 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

During a Q&A with fans, one person asked the dancer: “Are you doing Strictly next year? You need to win.”

Gorka responded: “I HOPE SO!! I LOVE it and it’s the BEST job a dancer could wish for. I am grateful to be part of the BEST SHOW ON TV.”

The Strictly live tour kicks off tonight (January 20) in Birmingham.

