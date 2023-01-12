Strictly star Gorka Marquez breaks silence on tour absence and reveals real reason he isn’t doing it

Strictly star Gorka Marquez has revealed the real reason he isn’t doing the tour this year.

The dancer missed out on the Glitterball trophy late last year as he reached the final with celebrity partner Helen Skelton.

However, although Helen is taking part in the Strictly Live tour, Gorka isn’t and now he’s revealed why.

Gorka won’t be dancing with Helen on the tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why isn’t Gorka Marquez doing the Strictly tour?

Speaking on his Instagram Stories today (January 12), Gorka replied to a fan who asked about his absence.

Gorka explained: “After the Strictly series, I always like to take some down time to spend quality time with Gem [Atkinson] and Mia [their daughter].

“I am grateful for the work but I also think spending time with family is important.”

Gorka added: “Time flies and we won’t get those memories back.”

Gorka addressed his absence from the Strictly live tour this year (Credit: Instagram)

Replying to another fan who asked the same question, Gorka said: “But please go and watch, @strictlycomedancinglive is gonna be amazing!!

“And make sure you VOTE for @helenskelton and @kaiwidd.”

During the Q&A with fans, Gorka also addressed his future on Strictly.

A fan asked: “Are you doing Strictly next year? You need to win.”

Gorka replied: “I HOPE SO!! I LOVE it and it’s the BEST job a dancer could wish for. I am grateful to be part of the BEST SHOW ON TV.”

Helen and Gorka reached the Strictly 2022 final (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Live tour

The Strictly tour begins at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on January 20.

Helen will dance with Kai Widdrington instead of Gorka for the shows.

Fans were gutted when they discovered Gorka wouldn’t be on tour this year as one said on Instagram: “No Gorka, absolutely gutted.”

Another wrote: “Can’t wait! See you at the O2 in Feb. Will miss seeing @gorka_marquez.”

Meanwhile, someone else commented: “So excited to see this and gutted that Gorka isn’t on tour, but love Kai as well.”

The Strictly Come Dancing live tour kicks off on January 20.

