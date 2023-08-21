Giovanni Pernice makes ‘very special’ announcement ahead of his Strictly 2023 return

Professional dancer Giovanni Pernice has announced a new secret project ahead of his return to Strictly Come Dancing.

Taking to Instagram, Giovanni shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from a sunny location as he revealed he’s been filming something “very special”.

Remaining tight-lipped about the exact details, he wrote alongside: “And that’s a wrap… the last 3 weeks away filming something very special and I can’t wait to share it all with you!” He added: “Now back to london and ready to put my dance shoes back on… @bbcstrictly here I come!”

Giovanni Pernice has announced a new project ahead of his Strictly return (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The post stirred up excitement among his followers, with one writing: “Can’t wait to see what you’ve been filming.” Another commented: “Looking forward to seeing it, the scenery looks fantastic!” while someone else added: “Exciting!!!”

A fourth said: “Can’t wait Giovanni you are joy to watch can’t wait to see on Strictly.”

Others speculated whether it could be another series of his BBC travel show with judge Anton Du Beke.

“Was Mr Du Beke with you?” one asked. Another said: “Ah we cant wait for the Spanish adventure with Anton.”

The return of Strictly

Fans don’t have long left to wait before Giovanni is back on screens, as Strictly 2023 is just around the corner.

And as the start date gets closer, social media sleuths think they’ve worked out who the Italian hunk could be paired with this year.

Some have pointed out that Giovanni is only following two celebs from the line-up on Instagram. He follows actress Amanda Abbington and Love Island star Zara McDermott, causing speculation it could be one of the two.

And according to bookmaker BonusCodeBets.co.uk, Zara is 5/2 to be paired with Giovanni. A spokesperson told ED!: “Zara McDermott will fancy her chances of going far on the dancefloor and she is 5/2 to partner Giovanni Pernice.”

Could Giovanni be paired with Love Island star Zara McDermott this year? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, others have called for him to be paired with TV legend Angela Rippon, the show’s oldest ever contestant.

“I kinda want to see her partnered with Giovanni,” one wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “So looking forward to Angela high kicking alongside ooh Graz[iano Di Prima] or Gio would be good.”

After someone else suggested Giovanni could be Angela’s partner, someone else replied: “I said Giovanni!!!”

Giovanni won Strictly in 2021 with EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis. But last year, he and partner Richie Anderson were the second contestants to be voted off.

