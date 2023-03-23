Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has shut down rumours he’s dating a Love Island star’s ex.

It was recently claimed that Italian pro dancer Giovanni had split from fellow Strictly star Jowita Przystał after a brief romance.

However, neither Giovanni or Jowita ever confirmed a romance between them.

Giovanni Pernice has shut down dating rumours (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni Pernice dating rumours

The star has been linked to Love Island star Curtis Pritchard’s ex-girlfriend Amber Pierson.

Curtis and Amber confirmed their split in 2020.

He follows lots of dancers on social media as that’s his industry.

According to The Sun, Giovanni and Amber had followed each other on social media.

He also reportedly ‘liked’ the bombshell’s posts.

Giovanni reportedly split from Jowita recently (Credit: ITV)

However, a spokesperson for Giovanni has shut down any claims of a romance between the two.

They told The Sun: “They have never met. He follows lots of dancers on social media as that’s his industry.”

Late last year, Giovanni and Jowita sparked romance rumours after they were spotted holding hands and reportedly going on dates.

In December, a source told The Sun: “She and Gio are the worst-kept secret, but make a great couple.

“While they both kept insisting they were single, the pair’s chemistry was ridiculous — and they kept getting busted snogging in corridors. Crew even saw them kissing in the production office.”

Jowita and Giovanni were reportedly dating (Credit: BBC)

However, recent reports claimed the pair had called it quits on their romane.

An insider told The Sun: “Giovanni and Jowita enjoyed a number of dates after the last series of Strictly and they got on really well.

“But as time has passed they have found it increasingly difficult to build on their relationship because of their hectic work schedules.”

Away from his personal life, Giovanni has recently won over viewers with his BBC travel show – Adventures in Sicily – with Strictly co-star Anton Du Beke.

Anton and Giovanni won over fans with their travel series recently (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni and Anton’s travel show

The first episode, which aired on Tuesday evening (March 21), showed the dancing duo travel across Giovanni’s homeland of Sicily.

The show was full of laughter and hilarious antics from Gio and Anton and viewers loved it.

Despite criticism from some viewers, others defended the pair’s travel series.

One person said online: “Lighten up haters! Go and watch misery or something, this is a great feel-good piece of entertainment TV with two very likeable characters.”

Another wrote: “Well, I wasn’t sure what to expect but this was bloody brilliant!”

Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily continues next Tuesday (March 28) from 9pm on BBC One.

