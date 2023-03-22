Anton and Giovanni fans hit back as their Adventures in Sicily show is flooded with complaints

Anton and Giovanni fans have defended the Strictly stars as their new travel show, Adventures in Sicily, was flooded with complaints.

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice began their journey across Giovanni’s homeland of Sicily last night (March 21).

The pair visited the port town of Scaiccia, treated themselves to a sound bath experience and visited the city Giovanni moved to as a teen.

But some viewers hit out with complaints against the show, as fans stepped up to defend the stars.

Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily began last night (Credit: BBC)

Viewers complain about Adventures in Sicily: ‘Stick to dancing’

Adventures in Sicily didn’t impress everyone, with some viewers complaining that their licence fee was used to send the pair “on holiday”.

There was a flood of complaints that the show wasn’t interesting or entertaining enough.

One viewer complained: “Well, that’s a nice little jaunt for them in Sicily on the licence fee – I’m considering stopping paying.”

Another person ranted: “This is painful to watch. I was so looking forward to seeing the real Sicily. This is just a load of stupid gags that aren’t in the least funny. Shame.”

A third viewer compared the show to Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip.

They wrote: “Anton and Giovanni is the BBC’s answer to Gordon, Gino and Fred but without the food, drinks, humour or anything else of interest…”

Someone else wrote: “Anton and Giovanni – stick to dancing. After 20 mins I had to switch off. Nice holiday for them both courtesy of the licence payers.”

Anton and Giovanni fans defended the new BBC series (Credit: BBC)

Anton and Giovanni fans defend the show

While the show was hit with its fair share of complaints, fans of the Strictly stars defended the new series.

One fan wrote: “Lighten up haters! Go and watch misery or something, this is a great feel-good piece of entertainment TV with two very likeable characters.”

Another fan agreed: “People judge too much these days, about liking or hating programmes.”

Someone else said: “Sorry but with everything that is going on in the world, people really need to stop moaning.”

Lighten up haters! Go and watch misery or something.

Another viewer shared their love for the show: “Well, I wasn’t sure what to expect but this was bloody brilliant!”

Meanwhile another fan added: “Adventures In Sicily was just fabulous from start to finish just like going on holiday with your pals – even though I wasn’t there.

“It was adorable, fascinating and thoroughly entertaining! Bravo.”

Read more: Anton Du Beke offers support to Strictly pal Giovanni Pernice over difficult family decision

Did you enjoy Adventures in Sicily? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.