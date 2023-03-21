Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke began their Adventures in Sicily series tonight (March 21), travelling through Giovanni’s Italian homeland.

The pair visited the port town of Sciacca, appreciated Greek architecture and went octopus fishing.

But when the pair visited the city of Catania, Giovanni opened up about the tough decision to move there, alone, when he was just 14 years old.

Anton supported his Strictly pal, admitting the decision was “very brave”.

Giovanni opened up to Anton Du Beke in their new BBC series (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice revealed he moved out of his family home at 14

As the pair prepared for their tour of Catania, Giovanni said: “This is a city very close to my heart, as it is the place I called home as a teen.”

Anton Du Beke was impressed that the Strictly professional moved out so young.

That is really brave of your parents – and very brave of you. Really impressive.

Giovanni said: “I came to Catania when I was 14. The reason why I moved was that my dance partner was from here. She was a great, great dance partner, so I couldn’t miss the opportunity to dance with someone so good.”

Anton asked: “So you moved alone, without your parents? Wow.

“The thought of moving alone without them at that age, I mean that is really brave of your parents – and very brave of you. Really impressive.”

Giovanni confessed the decision wasn’t too difficult for him. He added: “When you have a goal, and something you love, for me, it was dancing.

“I didn’t really care about leaving anything behind me, because I knew what I wanted.”

Anton confessed he would’ve found it much harder. He added: “When I was 14, I would’ve been hopeless. I’m such a mummy’s boy.

“So the thought of leaving home at that age – not in a million years! I’m so impressed.”

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice visited Catania in the first episode of the series (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni joked about his teenage partying lifestyle…

Anton asked Giovanni what he did at 14 years old all alone, and Giovanni confessed there were some benefits to living alone as a teen.

Giovanni shared: “I tried parties, I didn’t have Mum and Dad to tell me ‘you have to come back at this time’ which is a good thing.

“But it was also a bad thing because you party a lot.”

But he confirmed to Anton that he still worked hard at his dancing career, despite his partying lifestyle!

The pair ended the episode celebrating Catania’s tango festival and showing off their dancing skills.

Next week, on Adventures in Sicily they will visit Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano and reunite with Strictly winner Rose-Ayling Ellis.

Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily continues on Tuesday, March 28 at 9pm on BBC One.

