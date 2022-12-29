Giovanni Pernice has reunited with his Strictly Come Dancing partner Rose Ayling-Ellis and fans are thrilled.

The Strictly dance pro went to the theatre to watch Rose in her new role as Celia in a production of Shakespeare’s As You Like It at London’s West End.

Giovanni shared a cute snap of the old friends catching up afterwards.

He gushed: “Another amazing evening watching my second partner in crime… Brilliant performance!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

Strictly: Giovanni Pernice reunited with Rose

Giovanni is one of the BBC dance show’s most beloved figures and he and Rose, who is deaf, went on to win a BAFTA for their silent dance in 2021.

They won the series and the nation’s hearts, so Gio and Rose fans were thrilled to see them hanging out again.

In the comments section under Gio’s Instagram post one follower pleaded: “Please become a couple!”

Another said: “Love the relationship you have with each other. When are you guys going to go on a date already?”

A third Gio follower went as far as to suggest big things on the horizon. They asked: “When are you two going to get married?”

However a Giovanni and Rose romance may well just be a pipe-dream.

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis won Strictly Come Dancing last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Gio already taken?

Reports of a romance between Gio and Strictly’s newest pro, Jowita Przystal, have been circling ever since this year’s show came to an end.

Jowita took home the Glitterball trophy with Hamza Yassin, while Gio only made it to week two with his partner Richie Anderson.

A source claimed to The Sun: “She [Jowita] and Gio are the worst-kept secret, but make a great couple.

“While they both kept insisting they were single, the pair’s chemistry was ridiculous. And they kept getting busted snogging in the corridors.”

Read more: Giovanni Pernice on when he plans to step down as a professional dancer.

Do you think Giovanni and Rose would make a cute couple? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know.