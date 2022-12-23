Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has broken his silence after reports emerged about him allegedly dating Jowita Pryzstal.

The professional dancer, 32, is rumoured to be dating his fellow Strictly Come Dancing champion after they were spotted flirting at a party.

Giovanni, who went out second in the 2022 series of Strictly, posted on social media earlier today (December 230.

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice breaks silence

Taking to Instagram after the rumours, Giovanni ignored the reports.

Instead, he shared a photo of an Italian restaurant. His caption read: “Absolutely loved it at Gusto Italian Oxford.”

As well as snaps of the restaurant’s food, Giovanni can be seen smiling with the staff.

His Instagram story comes after a source revealed to The Sun that he and Jowita were the show’s “worst kept secret”.

Gio and Jowita dating?

The source claimed: “She and Gio are the worst-kept secret, but make a great couple. While they both kept insisting they were single, the pair’s chemistry was ridiculous — and they kept getting busted snogging in corridors. Crew even saw them kissing in the production office.

“They make a great couple though, and have been pretty inseparable in the last few weeks. Jowita especially, wanted to keep things quiet so she could keep focused with Hamza, and not distract from the competition.”

They added: “Giovanni invited Jowita as his date to Jorghino’s birthday bash at Grappelli, an Italian restaurant in Cobham, Surrey. They were flirting and made their relationship very known. It was the talk of the evening.”

She’s a Strictly champion like Gio

This year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing saw Jowita and Hamza Yassin being crowned the winners.

Giovanni won the series last year with EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Speaking ahead of last Saturday’s final (December 17), Giovanni wrote on Instagram: “That indescribable feeling! Today @rose.a.e and I pass our crown of reigning champions to another incredible couple.

“And believe me when I say that everyone deserves to win! Good luck and please remember to vote for your faves. We all do have faves.”

He added: “Thanks to all of you for supporting and watching another series of @bbcstrictly!! There is no show without you. Always grateful to be part of this incredible family.”

Giovanni was partnered with Radio personality Richie Anderson in this year’s series.

While they did achieve a high score with their Quickstep, they were sent home in the second elimination.

Taking to Instagram, Richie wrote: “Choose dance – always! It’s been short, but sweet! Never did I think I’d be given the chance to attempt to cha cha cha, quickstep and samba live on television.

“I also got to meet some amazing people who will be friends forever! Can’t wait to cheer everyone on for the rest of the series. @Giovannipernice It’s been an honour to dance in the ballroom with you.

“Thanks to everyone who voted, supported and sent kind comments. Keeeeeep dancing.”

Giovanni then wrote in the comments: “Well done mate!! Always choose dance and you def did. Be proud of yourself.”

