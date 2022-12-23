Strictly star Giovanni Pernice will be dancing alongside Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts on the show’s Christmas special on December 25.

And, following his early exit on Strictly this year, the pro dancer is more determined than ever to win the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

So much so that’s he’s admitted he issued as ultimatum ahead of signing up for the festive special.

Giovanni Pernice admits he issued ‘ultimatum’ over Strictly Christmas partner

Hunky Giovanni will be dancing with Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

The pair will take to the ballroom floor alongside Larry Lamb, Alexandra Mardell and DJ Rickie Haywood-Williams, Rosie Ramsay and George Webster.

However, before he agreed to appear in the Strictly special, Giovanni admitted that he issued an ultimatum first.

The professional dancer confessed that he wanted to be partnered with someone good if he was going to do the special.

Giovanni said: “I always said if I was going to the Christmas special, I always said it had to be with someone good so I am happy about this.”

So did the singer meet his expectations?

Giovanni added: “I am glad I am doing my first with somebody who can dance, and I’m glad she decided to say yes to the show.”

He really wants to win!

Talking about what it was like training with his new partner, he also revealed that Nicola is a “really good” dancer.

He said: “She is really good. She picked it up slowly but with her background I can see that she is a good dancer. We are doing the waltz and we’ve gone for quality and there’s a lot of quality there.”

Giovanni also admitted that he’s “feeling competitive” this year and he’s very keen on winning the Christmas special.

The Strictly pro said: “I’m feeling competitive, I want to win! There are a lot of good dancers as well. and it’s going to be fun!”

Giovanni Pernice exited Strictly early this year

A year after he took home the glitterball trophy alongside his partner Rose Ayling-Ellis, Giovanni left Strictly a lot earlier than expected this series.

This year, Giovanni was partnered with BBC Radio 2 presenter Richie Anderson in a same-sex pairing.

However, the duo were devastated when they became the second couple to be given the chop from the new series.

Following their Lion King inspired samba in Movie Week, the pair found themselves in the bottom two alongside Fleur East and Vito Coppola.

But sadly, judges opted to save Fluer and Vito, which meant that Giovanni and Richie were booted off the show.

In an Instagram post, Richie wrote: “It’s been short, but sweet! Never did I think I’d be given the chance to attempt to cha cha cha, quickstep and samba live on television. I also got to meet some amazing people who will be friends forever! Can’t wait to cheer everyone on for the rest of the series.

“@Giovannipernice It’s been an honour to dance in the ballroom with you.”

Giovanni also commented: “Well done mate!! Always choose dance and you def should be proud of yourself.”

