Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has reportedly found love with a fellow champion of the show.

In news that’ll doubtless break thousands of hearts, the show’s resident heart-throb is reportedly embroiled in a secret love affair.

And a source has claimed they make a “great couple”.

Hearts across the nation will be broken amid reports Giovanni Pernice is dating again (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice ‘dating fellow champion’

Reports last night (December 22) suggested Giovanni has been dating the Strictly star for weeks, with the couple said to be inseparable.

It’s claimed their romance is the show’s “worst-kept secret” and it’s alleged they went public at a recent birthday bash for Gio’s footballing pal Jorghino.

Strictly fans watching the final also suspected romance between the pair after their behaviour at the final.

So who is his mystery lady? Well it’s reportedly none other than reigning champion Jowita Przystal!

Giovanni and Jowita (left) set tongues wagging in October with a steamy routine (Credit: BBC)

‘They make a great couple’

According to The Sun they have been inseparable for weeks and were caught kissing backstage

A source claimed: “She and Gio are the worst-kept secret, but make a great couple.”

Tongues have been wagging about the couple for a while, started when they performed a sizzling routine on Strictly back in October.

It’s also been claimed that they shared a lingering hug when Jowita won this year’s show with her celebrity partner Hamza Yassin.

A source claimed: “While they both kept insisting they were single, the pair’s chemistry was ridiculous — and they kept getting busted snogging in corridors. Crew even saw them kissing in the production office.”

Giovanni and Jowita ‘go public’

They also went on to allege why they kept things secret, with Jowita apparently not wanting to distract from the competition with Hamza.

It’s claimed the pair were the “talk of the evening” at the Jorghino’s birthday bash.

Giovanni is said to have invited Jowita as his “date” to the do, which took place at an Italian restaurant in Surrey.

“They were flirting and made their relationship very known. It was the talk of the evening,” it’s claimed.

Jowita lifted the Glitterball Trophy with Hamza last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Jowita ‘splits from boyfriend’

Pro dancer Jowita is said to have split from her boyfriend and professional dance partner ahead of rehearsals for this year’s series.

The Strictly winner and Michael Daniczuk had been together since 2014 and competed on The Greatest Dancer together.

It’s claimed they no longer follow each other on social media.

And they haven’t posted a picture together since March, it’s been claimed.

Strictly: Giovanni Pernice’s love life explained

Strictly star Giovanni’s last girlfriend is thought to have been Love Island star Maura Higgins.

They split in October 2021.

He has also dated Ashley Roberts and Georgia May Foote, after meeting the ladies on the show.

ED! has contacted reps for Giovanni and Jowita for comment on this story.

Read more: Strictly fans say same thing as Giovanni kisses co-star backstage

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.