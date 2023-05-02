Strictly favourite Giovanni Pernice hits out at latest claims about his love life as he apologises to ‘new woman’

Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice has hit out at the latest claims about his love life.

A recent article pictured the favourite dancer hugging his dance student hinting that she could be a new love interest.

Giovanni is a Strictly favourite (Credit: BBC)

The photograph was taken following a performance of Giovanni‘s Made In Italy stage show which is currently touring across the UK. The newspaper claimed that the two dancers were “getting cosy” and even implied that they were a “couple” .

Picture exclusive… we were at stage door lol!

However, Giovanni has quickly shut down the rumours on his Instagram, and in hilarious Giovanni style.

Giovanni Pernice shuts down relationship rumours

Posting a screenshot of the article on his Instagram story, Giovanni sassily shut down the claims about his love life. He began by slamming the phrase “PICTURE EXCLUSIVE”. He added: “Picture exclusive… we were at stage door lol!” He explained the context behind the photos.

The Strictly star continued sarkily, “also if you need more pics go and check her profile there are more there”.

Giovanni shut down rumours recently (Credit: Cover Images)

Giovanni then issued an apology to the woman in the picture, his dance student Christina Katsi. He told her: “Darling sorry for that…”

He finished up his roasting by sarcastically telling his fans to “please go and click for the article”.

The Italian dancer’s relationship status has been a hot-topic of late, much to his frustration. There were rumours that he was dating fellow Strictly star Jowita Przystal, followed by reports that the pair had split. He has also previously been linked with stars such as Love Island’s Maura Higgins.

However, Giovanni has consistently refused to entertain speculation about his private life. He recently insisted during a podcast appearance that his love life is very much “on the back-burner” for the time being.

