Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones has seemed to confirm his romance with a Love Island star.

Earlier this month, Neil was spotted getting close with Casa Amor bombshell Chyna Mills after the Reality TV Awards in Chelsea.

Chyna, 23, and Neil, 40, were seen holding hands and heading towards a taxi together outside a glitzy afterparty.

Now, the pair have been photographed holding hands in Paris over the weekend.

Neil Jones confirms romance

An onlooker has told The Sun: “Neil and Chyna looked very loved up and completely relaxed in one another’s company.

“It’s a new relationship and Neil probably wanted to do something special as they won’t be able to spend as much time together when the Strictly training sessions start.

“Paris is the perfect city for a romantic weekend and they both looked delighted to be there.”

ED! has contacted reps for Neil for comment.

It comes after Neil cleared up romance rumours last month.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, the professional dancer confirmed that was single.

“I’m happy with myself and I’m doing a lot of things I like doing. I’m single, I’m just enjoying my life,” he said.

Things can change swiftly in showbiz land, of course.

Neil’s relationship history has been tumultuous to say the least.

Neil Jones on being trolled

Following his split from his Strictly ex-wife, Katya Jones, Neil went on to date a string of women.

He previously opened up about the trolls he’s faced on social media amid his relationships.

“It’s one of these things, it’s hard. I think for anyone to turn around and say it doesn’t affect you, personally I would say that’s most likely not true because it does,” he told ED!.

“You could read 100 amazing comments then you could have one comment that’s negative and that one negative comment could stay in your head.”

Meanwhile, he continued: “I try to stay positive.

“I have a small group of incredible friends that I talk to all the time – they know who I am, I know who I am and that’s all I care about. It doesn’t matter what anyone else says.”

