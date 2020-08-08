Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse celebrates 30th birthday with sister Motsi

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse turned 30 in style today (August 8).

The professional dancer was treated like a queen as she celebrated her big day.

Posting a picture of herself in her PJs to Instagram, Strictly star Oti was surrounded by an elaborate balloon display.

Birthday girl Oti Mabuse celebrated her 30th birthday today (Credit: Splash News)

And, she revealed, her birthday surprise was topped off with an extra-special family phone call.

How did Oti Mabuse celebrate her 30th?

Oti revealed that sister Motsi – a judge on Strictly Come Dancing – arranged the catch up Zoom call with all her family and friends.

And it clearly meant a lot to Oti, who was visibly shocked as she took part in the call.

Read more: Katie Price forced to crawl across the floor after breaking both feet

"Oh my god guys," she exclaimed as more and more people appeared to join the call.

Keep that fire burning, keep chasing your dreams! Keep growing!

Posting to Instagram, she said: "It’s the big day!!! The big 30."

She continued: "I woke up this morning with the biggest smile, feeling happy and so grateful for everything and everyone in my life truly happy from my soul and excited for this chapter in my life!"

Oti then revealed her sibling's surprise.

Motsi organised a Zoom call that shocked her sister (Credit: Splash News)

"Then topped up by a surprise Zoom call with all my family and friends made so happy and emotional," she said.

She then thanked her sister for organising the surprise and added: "Even if my mom @dudu_mabuse took over the call, but i appreciate it and you all so much!!!!"

Read more: Millie Mackintosh 'saddened' after her baby's worrying health diagnosis

Oti tagged the post "#thirtythirty" and generously wished her followers a "splendid day".

The feeling was certainly reciprocated, with many commenting on Oti's sweet post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse) on Aug 8, 2020 at 3:47am PDT

"Happy birthday my love! Have a fabulous day!" her Strictly make-up artist Marcus Gurgel posted.

Ashley Roberts added: "Happy bday gorge!!!"

"Life gets better now!"

"Looking amazing!! Happiest of birthdays my friend," Lizzie Cundy added.

"Happy 30th birthday honey!" Alesha Dixon said. "Life gets better now!!!"

"You said it," Oti replied with the love heart emoji.

Doting Motsi also shared an unseen picture of her sister as a youngster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motsi Mabuse (@motsimabuse) on Aug 8, 2020 at 12:24am PDT

Posting to Instagram, she paid tribute to the Strictly winner.

"There she is Our Lion!!! She roars so loud that you can hear it beyond, she shines so bright that it might blind you," she said.

Motsi added: "Keep that fire burning, keep chasing your dreams! Keep growing! You know where you can come to refuel and ignite that fire because for us you will always be our Last Born."

Send your birthday wishes to Oti on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.