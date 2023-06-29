Anton Du Beke teams up with Nick Knowles for DIY SOS special

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke is teaming up with Nick Knowles for a DIY SOS special.

Usually seen strutting his stuff across the dance floor, the 56-year-old pro dancer will instead be mucking in to help out at the DIY SOS The Big Build team in Newcastle.

And Anton is not the only Strictly star who’ll be swapping sequins for hard hats and tool belts.

Anton is teaming up with Nick (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing: Anton teams up with Nick Knowles

Joining Anton are Katya Jones and Graziano Di Prima. They will help transform the True Colours Performing Arts School in the BBC special.

The school is an inclusive space for 500 children and young adults weekly, many of whom have disabilities and learning needs. Due to the number of pupils, the school has outgrown its current space. They have been given a bigger space, an old boys club, to use as a premises.

However, the building is a bit of a disaster as there’s no electricity, heating, natural light or disabled access. And that’s where DIY SOS, and the Strictly stars, come in hand!

The DIY SOS special will be out later this year (Credit: BBC)

Anton thrilled to ‘bring some Strictly Come Dancing magic’

Host Nick Knowles has said: “We’re back, and what a way to kick off the Big Build with a brilliant group of Strictly stars that will inspire and delight the children, young adults and staff from True Colours.

“This Performing Arts School really needs a transformation, they do an excellent job in Wallsend and if we can help them grow so they can accept more students, then we’re going to go above and beyond.”

Meanwhile, Anton Du Beke gushed: “Myself, Katya and Graziano understand the power of dance and how it brings people together. This could really transform not just the building but the community too. We are thrilled to help out and bring some Strictly magic to the proceedings. And who knows, we may see a future Strictly star in our midst!”

Audiences can watch DIY SOS The Big Build on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Anton booked and busy

It’s been a busy few months for Anton. The Strictly judge is currently on tour along with co-star Giovanni Pernice.

In May, he also told fans he has taken on a new job away from Strictly Come Dancing. The role will see Anton booked up throughout December, throwing doubt on how he will make time for Strictly.

Anton told Instagram followers that he was “thrilled to be treading the boards (or should I say walking the plank!) as Smee in that timeless tale of eternal youth… Peter Pan!”

He went on: “Join me at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, from 8th December 2023 through to 7th January 2024 as I team up with Peter, Wendy, Tinkerbell and the Lost Boys to take on the mighty Captain Hook in what promises to be the most tremendous swashbuckling panto adventure for all the family!”

Read more: Anton Du Beke shares big regret as he offers rare insight into family life with his ‘gorgeous’ children

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.