Anton Du Beke shares big regret as he offers rare insight into family life with his ‘gorgeous’ children

Anton Du Beke has shared a rare insight into his life with his wife Hannah and his “gorgeous” twins.

Anton and Hannah had twins – son George and daughter Henrietta – six years ago after gruelling IVF treatment. Hannah’s struggles with endometriosis made conceiving children difficult, but the twins were finally born when Anton was 51.

Now 56, the Strictly judge shared a regret about family life.

Anton Du Beke ‘loves every second’ of life with wife and kids

Anton recently told Hello! that his twins are “the most gorgeous children in the whole wide world”. He added the kids are “lovely, kind, loving, well behaved, clever, brilliant children.” He also said he loves “every single second” of fatherhood.

But it appears he does have one regret – not having more children. He confessed: “I would have 100 children if we were younger, wealthier and had a big enough house. I love it more than anything. We love being a family and we love being together. That is the most important thing.”

Anton said he spent a “long time being single” but now loves the intimacy of being with wife Hannah and their children. He added: “I spent a long time being single and I love the intimacy of being married to Hannah and being with her and the babies. We have no interest in doing things without them. We want our lives to be shared – that’s why we had them. I’ve lived half a life without the children. I don’t want to live the second half without them.”

Anton will join Kate Garraway’s Life Stories

Fans of Anton will also be pleased to hear that he’ll be interviewed in the new series of Kate Garraway’s Life Stories. Anton will sit down and discuss life with GMB star Kate Garraway. The pair have been friends for a long time, after being paired together on Strictly in 2007.

Elsewhere, comedians Omid Djalili and Ruby Wax have also both signed up to sit down with Kate. Anton’s discussion with Kate will be filmed today (June 13), but you can still snap up tickets to see the interviews with Omid and Ruby. You can apply for tickets here.

